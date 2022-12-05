ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#3. Gail Boudreaux (Elevance Health)

By Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DI721_0jY2HI2g00

- Dartmouth College, bachelor's degree in psychology, 1982

- Columbia University, master of business administration

Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, named Gail Boudreaux its president and CEO in 2017. Before this role, she was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare and has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. She ranked ninth on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Boudreaux's professional success is rivaled only by her collegiate athletic success in basketball and track and field at Dartmouth College. She was a four-time All-Ivy League player, a three-time recipient of the Ivy League Player of the Year, and still holds the title of all-time leading scorer and rebounder in women's basketball. She was also an All-American in the shot put. In January 2022, Boudreaux became the first Dartmouth alumna to receive the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Theodore Roosevelt Award—the group's highest honor awarded to a former varsity athlete who becomes a person of national distinction.

Boudreaux made a $2 million endowment in 2015 for Dartmouth's women's basketball head coach position.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy