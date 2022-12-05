ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#4. Mary Barra (General Motors)

By Roy Rochlin // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPFlP_0jY2HH9x00

- Kettering University, bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, 1985

- Stanford University, master of business administration, 1990

Mary Barra was named CEO of General Motors in 2014, making her the first woman to head one of the three major U.S. automakers. Barra joined GM in 1980 as a co-op student while at Kettering University. She worked her way up to numerous leadership positions, including roles as the executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, senior vice president of global product development, vice president of global human resources, vice president of global manufacturing engineering, and plant manager of Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly.

Barra was awarded a GM Fellowship in 1988 before earning her MBA from Stanford. Barra ranked fourth on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/ Stacey D. Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy