4. Mary Barra (General Motors)

- Kettering University, bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, 1985

- Stanford University, master of business administration, 1990

Mary Barra was named CEO of General Motors in 2014, making her the first woman to head one of the three major U.S. automakers. Barra joined GM in 1980 as a co-op student while at Kettering University. She worked her way up to numerous leadership positions, including roles as the executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, senior vice president of global product development, vice president of global human resources, vice president of global manufacturing engineering, and plant manager of Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly.

Barra was awarded a GM Fellowship in 1988 before earning her MBA from Stanford. Barra ranked fourth on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.