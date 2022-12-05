Which colleges did the top 10 women CEOs graduate from?

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $4,924 ($4,289 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $8,724 ($3,447 less than in the U.S.) - 66.4% of 25-34 year olds were college educated in 2020 --- 18.8% points higher than OECD average The Canadian higher education system's operation and regulation depend on each province, so studying in British Columbia can be more appealing to some, while others might opt for Nova Scotia. Overall, postsecondary education in Canada is highly popular: Year after year, it maintains its spot in the top five countries with the highest number of college graduates in the 25-34 age bracket. Keep in mind that tuition is not free anywhere in the nation, especially not for international students.

1 DAY AGO