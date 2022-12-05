ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#8. Corie Barry (Best Buy)

 4 days ago

- College of St. Benedict, bachelor's degrees in accounting and management, 1997

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry has been with the company for more than 20 years, starting as a financial analyst and taking on larger finance roles in her tenure. Unlike the other members of this list, Barry is the only one who has not received an advanced degree.

Barry's alma mater, the all-women College of St. Benedict, places a particular emphasis on leadership development. In an interview, Barry noted that being surrounded by other women achieving at high levels inspired her during her time on campus. Barry was named one of Fortune's 50 most powerful women in 2022.

