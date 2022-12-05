ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#7. Jane Fraser (Citigroup)

By NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42D0Zz_0jY2HAys00

- University of Cambridge, master's degree in economics (undergraduate degree promoted with seniority), 1988

- Harvard University, master of business administration, 1994

After 18 years in various leadership positions at Citigroup, Jane Fraser became the CEO in 2021, making her the first woman to head a major U.S. bank. Fraser was born in Scotland, lived in Australia, and eventually ended up back in the U.K., where she attended Girton College, a constituent school of the University of Cambridge.

After years in a professional field dominated by men, she said in an interview that her time at Girton was particularly important because she was surrounded by many other successful and diverse women. After graduating, she joined Goldman Sachs, earned her MBA from Harvard, and later joined McKinsey before joining Citigroup. Fraser ranked third on Fortune's 50 most powerful women list in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

United States

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $9,212 - Average tuition for a master's degree: $12,171 - 51.2% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 3.6% points higher than OECD average The average cost of a college degree in the United States, without considering room, board, or books, was calculated by averaging the tuition of public, private, and for-profit institutions. Federal Reserve data reveals that more than 4 in 10 people who attended college took out student loans. Among those individuals, adults under 30 have taken out more educational loans than older adults, consistent with borrowing trends. In 2021, the median individual debt was between $20,000 and $25,000.
The Herald News

Japan

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $5,144 ($4,069 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $5,139 ($7,032 less than in the U.S.) - 64.8% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 17.3% points higher than OECD average The Japanese Constitution states that everyone has the right to receive an equal education without distinction between men and women. It adds that such compulsory education is free. A total of 4,597 institutions make up Japan's higher education landscape, offered to international students through the Study in Japan program. These include universities, junior and professional training colleges, and graduate and tech schools.
The Herald News

Australia

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $5,031 ($4,182 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $9,006 ($3,165 less than in the U.S.) - 54.3% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 6.8% points higher than OECD average Australia promotes itself as a country with an outstanding postsecondary education system. Among the policies seeking to protect and ensure the success of international students is the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000. The act has three primary purposes: to oversee international students' well-being, protect the quality of their educational experience, and allow them access to current and accurate information.
The Herald News

South Korea

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $4,814 ($4,399 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $6,185 ($5,985 less than in the U.S.) - 69.3% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 21.8% points higher than OECD average After decades of political and educational reforms, South Korea launched the Study in Korea initiative, inviting foreigners to ride its "hallyu," the expanding wave and popularity of Korean culture worldwide. Some of the benefits the Asian country offers potential foreign pupils are a highly competitive educational system and guidance toward career development and employment.
The Herald News

Countries with the biggest gains in solar generation are among the lowest CO2 emitters

The majority of countries to have significantly expanded solar generation are also among the world's lowest emitters of carbon dioxide. Although Australia ranked #14 in carbon dioxide emissions globally, according to Worldometer, the Cook Islands are ranked #204, Luxembourg #99, and Yemen #79. All of the countries to have worked on solar expansion are utilizing a variety of initiatives to do so, from increasing residential access to solar energy and forming solar energy cooperatives to offering broad incentives for solar installations at residences and businesses.
The Herald News

Chile

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $8,131 ($1,081 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $11,274 ($897 less than in the U.S.) - Data for college-educated 25-34 year olds was not available In 2019, the cost of a college degree in Chile was just over a thousand dollars less than in the U.S. That same year, hundreds of thousands of Chileans took to the streets to demand free, quality public education from the government. The protests springboarded the political career of current leftist President Gabriel Boric, a former student union leader. They paved the way to seek constitutional amendments to reduce economic and social inequality.
The Herald News

New Zealand

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $4,621 ($4,591 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $5,951 ($6,220 less than in the U.S.) - 45.3% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 2.2% points lower than OECD average Under the motto "Think new," the New Zealand government affirms that employers value university graduates because of their ability to think critically and creatively solve problems. With an emphasis on soft skills, the island nation promotes a future-focused education system that offers official degrees through online classes and on-campus programs.
The Herald News

Italy

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $1,985 ($7,227 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $2,221 ($9,950 less than in the U.S.) - 28.3% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 19.3% points lower than OECD average ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy