#9. Tricia Griffith (Progressive)

By Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
- Illinois State University, bachelor's degree in marketing, 1986

- University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, advanced management program, 2015

Tricia Griffith is the chief operating officer of Progressive Insurance, where she's worked for more than 30 years. She started as a claims representative and worked her way up the ranks. When considering what she wanted out of a management program, Griffith told Wharton she chose the school for its ability to push her beyond the basics and beyond what she's learned from her decades of experience. Griffith was named among Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

