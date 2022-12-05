ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#10. Thasunda Duckett (TIAA)

By Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover // Getty Images
 4 days ago

- University of Houston, bachelor's degrees in finance and marketing, 1996

- Baylor University, master of business administration, 2001

In 2021, Thasunda Duckett became the first Black CEO of financial services company TIAA, short for Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund. This achievement also made her just the third Black woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Duckett's first job out of college was with the Federal National Mortgage Association. While working at Fannie Mae, she pursued her MBA at Baylor University, where she has lauded the professor's commitment and the collective values of the student body at large. Duckett has been honored on several prestigious lists, including Fortune's 2021 list of Most Powerful Women and the EBONY Media Power list.

