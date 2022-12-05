ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which colleges did the top 10 women CEOs graduate from?

By Charles A. Smith/JSU University Communications/Jackson State University // Getty Images
Catherine Brewer was the first woman in the United States to earn a bachelor's degree in 1840. That's relatively recently when you consider Harvard had been accepting and graduating men for more than 200 years at that point. Brewer, who graduated from Wesleyan College, a women-only institution in Macon, Georgia, paved the way for a slew of historic firsts for women in education over the next 40 years.

The 19th century saw the founding of women-only and coed institutions and expanded access to curricula beyond vocational training or limitations set by a woman's perceived societal role. And while it wasn't immediate equality for all, it was significant progress. Today, women in college outnumber men 2:1 , according to the most recent enrollment data analyzed by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. (It is important to note that the St. Louis Fed breaks its data down by men and women and lacks any tracked data for trans or nonbinary students.)

Women are also enrolling full-time at top business schools at a record rate. The nonprofit Forte Foundation found that women comprised at least 45% of enrollment at a record 17 business school MBA programs. The number of women-led Fortune 500 companies reached 44 in 2022—a record high but still a relatively small share.

Best Universities collected information on the schools that the top 10 women Fortune 500 CEOs attended, using company websites, news coverage, and LinkedIn. The compilation includes undergraduate, post-graduate, and honorary degrees, as well as graduation years when available.

- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $9,212 - Average tuition for a master's degree: $12,171 - 51.2% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 3.6% points higher than OECD average The average cost of a college degree in the United States, without considering room, board, or books, was calculated by averaging the tuition of public, private, and for-profit institutions. Federal Reserve data reveals that more than 4 in 10 people who attended college took out student loans. Among those individuals, adults under 30 have taken out more educational loans than older adults, consistent with borrowing trends. In 2021, the median individual debt was between $20,000 and $25,000.
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $8,363 ($850 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $9,736 ($2,435 less than in the U.S.) - 62.9% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 15.3% points higher than OECD average Simon Harris, minister of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, implemented the Higher Education Authority Act 2022. The milestone education policy was designed to provide disadvantaged students with more scholarship options, among other reforms. Also, in late 2022, Harris allocated $27.8 million in funding to Ireland's five tech universities.
Report gives Tennessee high marks for economic freedom

(The Center Square) — A recently released report by a Canadian-based policy group says Tennessee is one of the freest states in the nation. The report, the "Economic Freedom of North America 2022," by the Fraser Institute ranked the Volunteer State as one of the freest, along with Florida, South Dakota and Texas. At the bottom of the list for the U.S. was New York, California, Delaware and Hawaii. The...
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $2,622 ($6,591 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $2,622 ($9,549 less than in the U.S.) - 55.6% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 8.1% points higher than OECD average The higher education student body of the Netherlands represents more than 160 countries that blend with its diverse society. The Dutch government touts its postsecondary institutions for offering the highest number of English-taught programs in continental Europe. It also publicizes the teaching style, describing it as interactive and student-centered.
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $5,031 ($4,182 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $9,006 ($3,165 less than in the U.S.) - 54.3% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 6.8% points higher than OECD average Australia promotes itself as a country with an outstanding postsecondary education system. Among the policies seeking to protect and ensure the success of international students is the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000. The act has three primary purposes: to oversee international students' well-being, protect the quality of their educational experience, and allow them access to current and accurate information.
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $4,924 ($4,289 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $8,724 ($3,447 less than in the U.S.) - 66.4% of 25-34 year olds were college educated in 2020 --- 18.8% points higher than OECD average The Canadian higher education system's operation and regulation depend on each province, so studying in British Columbia can be more appealing to some, while others might opt for Nova Scotia. Overall, postsecondary education in Canada is highly popular: Year after year, it maintains its spot in the top five countries with the highest number of college graduates in the 25-34 age bracket. Keep in mind that tuition is not free anywhere in the nation, especially not for international students.
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $5,144 ($4,069 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $5,139 ($7,032 less than in the U.S.) - 64.8% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 17.3% points higher than OECD average The Japanese Constitution states that everyone has the right to receive an equal education without distinction between men and women. It adds that such compulsory education is free. A total of 4,597 institutions make up Japan's higher education landscape, offered to international students through the Study in Japan program. These include universities, junior and professional training colleges, and graduate and tech schools.
Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/ Stacey D. Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $3,783 ($5,429 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $7,990 ($4,181 less than in the U.S.) - 32.9% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 14.6% points lower than OECD average With a vast higher education history of over 650 years, Hungary presents itself as a promising option for future professionals. An academic catalog of more than 500 courses in several languages and the possibility of obtaining double-major degrees issued jointly with other European universities round up the offer. Also, the cost of living in Eastern Europe is generally lower than in its Western counterpart.
- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $4,621 ($4,591 less than in the U.S.) - Average tuition for a master's degree: $5,951 ($6,220 less than in the U.S.) - 45.3% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 2.2% points lower than OECD average Under the motto "Think new," the New Zealand government affirms that employers value university graduates because of their ability to think critically and creatively solve problems. With an emphasis on soft skills, the island nation promotes a future-focused education system that offers official degrees through online classes and on-campus programs.
