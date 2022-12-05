Read full article on original website
Jeff R. Harcourt
Jeff R. Harcourt, age 56, of Trenton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Downey, California on January 17, 1966, the son of Ronald and Rita (Barton) Harcourt. He married Theresa Kunkle in Reno, Nevada on September 29, 1990 and she survives in Trenton.
William J. Craver
William J. Craver, 69, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, MO. There will be no services, per the family’s wishes. No memorials were given. William is survived by his children Joe (Elaine) Craver of Greenville, IL, Jim Craver of Carbondale, IL, and Jaclyn (Bradley) Swope of Laveen, AZ and 7 grandchildren.
Nancy E. Baumann
Nancy E. Baumann, age 70 of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. There will be no public services for Nancy. Interment will be in Michigan. Memorials are to the Bond County Hospice or Bond County Humane Society.
Paul F. Schuette
Paul F. Schuette, age 75, of St. Rose, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Breese. He was born June 30, 1947 in Breese, son of the late Bernard “Barney” and Laura, nee Buehne, Schuette.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Schuette; sister, JoAnn VonderHaar; and brother-in-law, Ollie Timmermann.
Bernadine Edwards
Bernadine Edwards, age 96 of Mulberry Grove, passed away 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mulberry Grove United Methodist Church. Pastor Randy Whitehead will officiate. Interment will follow in Mulberry Grove City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 3 to 6 PM at the church. Memorials to the Bond County Meals on Wheels.
Anna Mae Kruep-Frisse
Anna Mae Kruep-Frisse, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her residence in Highland, IL. She was born on Tuesday, August 7, 1928, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of William and Anna (nee Lampe) Hegger. On Wednesday, December 26, 1973, she married John Joseph Frisse, Jr....
Norman “Ponch” Determan
Norman “Ponch” Determan, 93, of New Baden, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Trenton Village. He was born November 27, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Leo A. and Katherine, nee Toennies, Determan. He married Leona “Eb” Hueskoetter May 27, 1952 in New Baden and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2019.
HSHS Holy Family Hospital Collects Food For Senior Center
HSHS Holy Family Hospital donated a variety of food items to the Bond County Senior Center through the hospital’s annual Thanksgiving food drive. Throughout the year the hospital plans events and projects that support Holy Family’s mission and the local community. The food drive is one of the November activities each year.
Moore Family Holiday Open House This & Next Weekend
For several years, John and Esther Moore, of Greenville, have opened their home to fellow community members during the holidays to enjoy a variety of Christmas lights, displays, interactive experiences and more. This year’s open house will be Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, and Friday and Saturday, December...
Factory Theatre Players Return For A Very GU Christmas
After a long pause, the Factory Theatre Players are excited to return to the stage to present A Very GU Christmas – A Christmas Revue! The show will be Saturday, December 10. Gret Tindall, the Student Success Team Manager at Greenville University, has about 25 years of experience in...
INTERVIEW: Bond County CEO Christmas Market Saturday
This past Thursday, WGEL welcomed Kaya Harnetiaux and Alyssa Harnetiaux, Bond County Unit 2 High School students and members of the Bond County CEO Class of 2023. They came by the morning show to talk about the group’s Christmas Market, which will be held this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The market is sponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.
Plummer Helps Students Try Their Hand At Legislating
80 students from across the 54th Senate District converged on Vandalia this week to learn more about government, public service, and the process of passing legislation. The event was part of State Senator Jason Plummer’s (R-Edwardsville) Youth Advisory Council (YAC) program. “If we want a strong democracy, then we...
CEO Christmas Market This Saturday
Bond County CEO members are inviting area residents to shop and celebrate the holiday at the CEO Christmas Market this Saturday. CEO student Kaya Harnetiaux tells us about it. Harnetiaux explains there will be 38 vendors at the market this year. On top of that, there will be a kid coloring contest, Santa will make an appearance, and the limited edition 2022 Bond county ornament will be for sale.
BCat Winter Musical Revue Auditions Sunday
The Bond County Area Theatre group, or BCat, was formed to provide opportunities to young people. BCat is having a winter musical revue for the first time. All kids in second through eighth grade are invited to participate. Auditions are being held Sunday, December 11 from 2 to 4 p.m....
The FNB Hiring Assistant Investment Officer
The FNB Community Bank is hiring an Assistant Investment Officer. The role is a position that offers support to the Bank Investment Officer and the Trust Department. The position will support the Investment Officer in managing the bank investment portfolio as well as performing various duties related to the investment of securities held in trust accounts. This individual will develop and maintain the highest standards of customer service with both bank employees and bank customers.
Project Parenting Story Time Monday
A Bond County Project Parenting virtual story time is coming up Monday December 12 at 11 a.m. This story time will feature several holiday-themed books. There also will be special guest reader, straight from the North Pole. Access the event on the Project Parenting Facebook Page – Facebook Live. Story...
Blue Jays Basketball Defeated By Vandalia
Playing at home Tuesday night, the Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams were defeated by Vandalia. The eighth grade Jays were topped 27-23. Leo Sullivan was top scorer with 13 points. The seventh grade Jays fell to Vandalia 36-24. Greenville was led in scoring by Christian Swalley with nine...
Unit 2 Excellence In Education Awards
Bond County Community Unit 2 has created an Excellence in Education program to honor employees of the school district. The 10 recipients for the first quarter have been announced, five from the non-certified staff and five from the certified staff. They include Bus Drivers Janice Brown and D L Caulberg,...
KY Man Killed In Roxana Refinery Accident
Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying a Kentucky man that lost his life following a job site-related accident at the Philips 66 Refinery, in Roxana. 47 year old Chad L. Crabtree, of Owensboro, KY, was the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn. Crabtree sustained head trauma. A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.
Consolidated Election Petitions Accepted Dec. 12-19
Petitions for those running as candidates in the April 4 consolidated election will be accepted December 12 through December 19. Elections will take place for the two public school districts in Bond County plus the Kingsbury Park District. In Mulberry Grove Unit 1, three four-year terms will be filled by...
