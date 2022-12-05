By Gav Duthie: Agit Kabayel is a dark horse in the heavyweight division. He is 22-0 (14) with impressive wins over Derek Chisora as well as Herve Hubeaux and Andriy Rudenko. His next outing will see him face big-punching Croat Agron Smakici 19-1 (17) for the vacant EBU title in 2023. Despite his name often being mentioned as a contender, his career seems to be somewhat stalling.

