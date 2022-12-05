ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jermell Charlo will get stepped on says Terence Crawford

By Adam Baskin: More and more, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is planning his future around a mega-fight against undisputed Jermell Charlo at 154 rather than Errol Spence. Crawford says he’ll move up to junior middleweight to challenge Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for his undisputed championship in the first half of next year if he still holds the belts after he defends against Tim Tszyu next.
NEBRASKA STATE
Tyson Fury stops Oleksandr Usyk predicts Frank Warren

By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren is predicting a stoppage victory for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury when he faces IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship next year. Warren thinks the 6’9″, 270-lb Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is too big for the 6’3″ Usyk (20-0,...
Crawford’s trainer didn’t know who Avanesyan was

By Jake Tiernan: Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre confessed on Wednesday that he had no idea who his opponent David Avanesyan was until after he’d signed to fight him in the main event on BLK Prime PPV this Saturday. Like many other fans, BoMac wasn’t...
Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua’s resume is superior to Tyson Fury

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua has a superior resume to Tyson Fury’s. AJ wouldn’t stoop to the level of calling out a fighter as we saw with ‘The Gypsy King’ last Saturday in calling out Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce. Hearn feels that...
Josh Warrington reacts to Luis Alberto Lopez headbutting concerns

By Barry Holbrook: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington feels that Luis Alberto Lopez is already showing signs of doubting himself with his concerns about his headbutting ahead of their headliner on DAZN this Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Given what happened in Warrington’s last two...
Charlo vs Tszyu live on Showtime from Las Vegas on Jan 28

Charlo Looks to Continue His Reign As The King of the Division, While Tszyu Attempts To Become Undisputed Champion Like His Father, In Much-Anticipated Clash Of Big Punchers. Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”

By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
The forgotten losses of Agit Kabayel

By Gav Duthie: Agit Kabayel is a dark horse in the heavyweight division. He is 22-0 (14) with impressive wins over Derek Chisora as well as Herve Hubeaux and Andriy Rudenko. His next outing will see him face big-punching Croat Agron Smakici 19-1 (17) for the vacant EBU title in 2023. Despite his name often being mentioned as a contender, his career seems to be somewhat stalling.
Adrien Broner vs. Ivan Redkach targeted for February on BLK Prime

By Brian Webber: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is reportedly in “advanced” talks to face Ivan Redkach in February for his first bout of a three-fight, 12-month, eight-figure deal with BLK Prime. Chris Mannix of SI is reporting the news of the advanced talks between the former...
Crawford feels no pressure to bring a lot of PPV buys for Avanesyan fight

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he feels no pressure to bring in a lot of pay-per-view buys for his fight on BLK Prime this Saturday against David Avanesyan to help increase his chances of negotiating a deal with Errol Spence. Surprisingly, WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) fails...
Teofimo Lopez screams at Sandor Martin to make him flinch

By Craig Page: Teofimo Lopez looked to get Sandor Martin to flinch during their face-off this week by screaming at him. Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) is no longer feared by his opponents after losing to George Kambosos Jr in 2021 and choosing not to try and avenge the loss. Teofimo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bob Arum says Fury vs. Usyk could get announced next week

By Sam Volz: Bob Arum says he believes he could have an announcement by next week for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash. Arum states that the Fury-Usyk fight could take place in the Middle East or possibly at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000+ fans in London.
David Benavidez battles Caleb Plant in early March

By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and David Benavidez will meet in early March in a WBC super middleweight final title eliminator on Showtime to decide a mandatory for Canelo Alvarez. Technically, it’s a fight to decide the mandatory for undisputed champion Canelo, but as Jose Benavidez, Sr....
Ryan Garcia expects Tank Davis to fold like any other fighter

By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will crumble like any other fighter he’s faced when he catches him with a big shot in their mega-fight in April. Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) feels that Tank’s punch resistance isn’t extraordinary, and he’ll react like any average person if he lands his bread & butter punch on him.
Jared Anderson predicting knockout of Jerry Forrest on Saturday

By Sam Volz: Top Rank heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson predicts a knockout over his opponent journeyman Jerry Forrest in their 10-round bout this Saturday, December 10th, on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The #15 WBC-ranked Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs), who gained fame as a sparring partner for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

