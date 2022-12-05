Read full article on original website
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
Gus Starts Hearing Voices In ‘Damage Control’ #5 Preview
This is it… This is Gus’s absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault—where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we’re talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and Nathan Stockman serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus’ epic journey through Damage Control!
The Team-Up Of The Decade Is Here: Previewing ‘Batman/Spawn’ #1
Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths crossing again…but not by choice!. What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!
DC Announces ‘Superman: Lost’ From Christopher Priest And Carlo Pagulayan
With the return of Superman to Earth and a relaunch for the Man of Steel imminent, it would seem that DC Comics are finally showing Clark some much needed love. After all, it can’t always be about Batman, right? And as a fan for the big blue boy scout, I for one welcome the announcement that the Deathstroke team of writer Christopher Priest (Black Adam) and artist Carlo Pagulayan (Deathstroke) are reuniting for a 10-issue Superman series, Superman: Lost, debuting March 14th, 2023.
‘Stargirl’ Delivers One Last Twist In Season 3, Episode 12
There was always something off about this season of Stargirl. It started off as a great murder mystery, but it never quite picked up speed. There was a little bit of a distraction with a two-part episode involving Green Lantern’s children, but it wasn’t until this week that the big secret was finally revealed. It’s actually kind of strange. There were reveals and twists in the past two episodes, as well. But they were nothing but decoy twists as they were saving the truly big one for the penultimate episode.
Emma Kubert Announces New Whimsical Fantasy Series ‘Stoneheart’ From Image Comics
Emma Kubert (Frank Miller’s Pandora, Inkblot, Radiant Pink) id ebuting a new creator-owend seris through Image Comics called Stoneheart, described as “a whimsically twisted new tale” and launching in March 2023. And, here’s what you need to know:. “In Stoneheart, the bubbly and headstrong Shayde Whisper...
First Look: ‘Valerian’ Meets ‘Ronin’ In Dan McDaid’s ‘Dega’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of Dega, written, illustrated, and lettered by Dan McDaid. ‘A crashed ship, a lone survivor, a monstrous secret hiding in the dark under the world. This is Dega, the new graphic novel from Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, and Firefly artist Dan McDaid.’
