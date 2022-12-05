ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

VOD KaKnockers
3d ago

I remember when we started using plastic. It was oh so much better then tin cans or glass bottles because it was recyclable, What the hell happened to that?????

JPlg62
2d ago

So what is going to replace plastic products. Think about how many products use plastic, including Medical supplies, Home products , Food products, Tools, etc. We might be opening a can of worms here when stricter pollution and recycling laws might be more effective.

AP_000059.842b3bf0b2e94a749a75f9bb4769dfa1.1456
2d ago

Clueless politicians legislating us back to the Stone Age. If only they had to follow the laws they bestowed on the common folks.

