D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
WBTV
Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will mark a somber date for the Mount Holly Police Department. Nearly two years ago, on Dec. 11, 2020, 25-year-old Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon was killed in a shooting. Now, the city will unveil a new bronze statue at the police department in his honor.
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
WBTV
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
WBTV
Making stickies with Beard Bakes
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Wants Accused Killers To Be Tried As Adults For Sons’ Murder
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is preparing to bury their second son killed in a shooting at a northwest Charlotte park. 18-year-old Dominic Salazar died Sunday after he was shot at Fred Alexander park back on November 15th. His adopted brother, 17-year-old Damian Gonzalez died at the scene. CMPD...
Man dies in Kannapolis shooting; police investigating homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. Police initially said they had opened a death investigation after the man was found around 5 p.m. that day, at a home on South Little Texas Road, off Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.
WBTV
CMPD arrests man accused of impersonating a police officer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has arrested and charged a man that they say impersonated a police officer in the Charlotte area. During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, police identified the man as 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges. Police said that Bridges was employed as a...
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
WBTV
One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
WBTV
Man arrested and charged after impersonating CMPD officer
WBTV
$10M bond set for man accused of threatening Charlotte daycare, shooting park ranger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hefty bond was set for the man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County park ranger and later threatening violence against a north Charlotte daycare. Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was arrested Monday night on charges of:. Attempted murder. Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department provides update on an active investigation
WBTV
29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
WBTV
Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
WLBT
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning. The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Police...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
WBTV
Man carjacks 70-year-old after robbing Gastonia smoke shop, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing several charges after robbing a smoke shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man, authorities said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on South New Hope Road for an armed robbery that happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.
