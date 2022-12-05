ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Making stickies with Beard Bakes

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests man accused of impersonating a police officer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has arrested and charged a man that they say impersonated a police officer in the Charlotte area. During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, police identified the man as 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges. Police said that Bridges was employed as a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested and charged after impersonating CMPD officer

An east charlotte family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their apartment. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker trial. More than 1,000 customers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash

CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBTV

Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man carjacks 70-year-old after robbing Gastonia smoke shop, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing several charges after robbing a smoke shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man, authorities said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on South New Hope Road for an armed robbery that happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.
GASTONIA, NC

