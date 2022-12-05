Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street slips as US inflation slows but remains hot
Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street Friday and bond yields are rising after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier shifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.3%, at 33,696, as of 3:06 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Citrus County Chronicle
China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America's attention in the region wanes.
Citrus County Chronicle
UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup
LONDON (AP) — Britain announced plans Friday to ease banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said the changes, which follow Britain’s departure from the...
