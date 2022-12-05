Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street Friday and bond yields are rising after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier shifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.3%, at 33,696, as of 3:06 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

2 HOURS AGO