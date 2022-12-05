ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox47News

Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. - 12/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about the first steps for help caring for a loved one and what family resources are available. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-2700. Want to check...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!

Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 12/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the 2,000 projects that Consumers Energy crews have carried out in 2022, making sure energy gets to your home or business no matter what the weather. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Downtown Lansing hopes to spread holiday joy with gift cards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area businesses are hoping to hear the ring of cash registers as the holiday shopping season shifts into high gear. Jingle bells are not the only sound of the season. On Monday, Lansing joined other communities that are launching programs aimed at getting shoppers to visit Lansing area stores.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hwy.co

Don’t Miss the Frankenmuth Snowfest This Year

There are all kinds of holiday festivals countrywide during winter. But after the celebrations have ended, what will you do in January? Some may call Disney World the most magical place on Earth, but in January, Frankenmuth, Michigan, may have Mickey beat. From snow sculptures to ice carvings, the Frankenmuth Snowfest has entertainment and activities for the whole family. Let’s learn more!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy