Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Fox47News
Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. - 12/7/22
LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about the first steps for help caring for a loved one and what family resources are available. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-2700. Want to check...
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!
Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
WILX-TV
Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
Fox47News
Consumers Energy - 12/6/22
LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the 2,000 projects that Consumers Energy crews have carried out in 2022, making sure energy gets to your home or business no matter what the weather. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to...
WILX-TV
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Lansing?
Been in Lansing for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
WILX-TV
Downtown Lansing hopes to spread holiday joy with gift cards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area businesses are hoping to hear the ring of cash registers as the holiday shopping season shifts into high gear. Jingle bells are not the only sound of the season. On Monday, Lansing joined other communities that are launching programs aimed at getting shoppers to visit Lansing area stores.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
What zoo has the most animals in Lansing?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Lansing? Thank you!
WILX-TV
Ladies Night Out event in Williamston brings discounts to support local businesses
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th annual Ladies Night Out in Downtown Williamston will take place Thursday. Shoppers can enjoy discounts being offered by dozens of local businesses in Williamston. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. More information can be found on the Ladies Night Out Williamston Facebook page here.
12 young professionals make Jackson Magazine’s 2022 ‘30 and Under’ list
JACKSON, MI – Twelve young professionals have earned Jackson Magazine’s “30 and Under” awards for 2022. This is the 16th year for the awards that go to Jackson-area residents 30 years old or younger who demonstrate strong community involvement and excellence in their jobs. Winners are...
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
hwy.co
Don’t Miss the Frankenmuth Snowfest This Year
There are all kinds of holiday festivals countrywide during winter. But after the celebrations have ended, what will you do in January? Some may call Disney World the most magical place on Earth, but in January, Frankenmuth, Michigan, may have Mickey beat. From snow sculptures to ice carvings, the Frankenmuth Snowfest has entertainment and activities for the whole family. Let’s learn more!
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
