The Northport varsity cheerleaders competed in two separate competitions in two different states this past weekend and came out with two bids to compete on the national stage. On Saturday, Dec. 3, they boarded a pre-sunrise bus to the Universal Cheerleading Association’s Pocono Regionals held in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where they competed in two separate divisions — Game Day and Traditional. Cheer teams from all over the Northeast strutted their stuff, and Northport placed 9th in the Game Day category and 3rd in Traditional. In the latter, they were the only team out of a field of 19 to receive no point deductions.

NORTHPORT, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO