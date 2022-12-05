Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northport varsity cheerleaders excel in weekend double dip
The Northport varsity cheerleaders competed in two separate competitions in two different states this past weekend and came out with two bids to compete on the national stage. On Saturday, Dec. 3, they boarded a pre-sunrise bus to the Universal Cheerleading Association’s Pocono Regionals held in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where they competed in two separate divisions — Game Day and Traditional. Cheer teams from all over the Northeast strutted their stuff, and Northport placed 9th in the Game Day category and 3rd in Traditional. In the latter, they were the only team out of a field of 19 to receive no point deductions.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smithtown West Bulls nip Mount Sinai Mustangs
The Mount Sinai Mustangs began the final eight minutes of play clinging to a 41-40 lead over the Bulls of Smithtown West in a non-league early season contest at home. With five minutes left, the Bulls edged ahead to take their first lead of the game and sealed the deal at the charity strip in the closing seconds to escape with a 56-51 victory Dec. 1.
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Women’s basketball falls to Bucknell Bisons in tough battle
The Stony Brook women’s basketball team battled tough, but was ultimately edged by Bucknell, 64-58, on Dec 3 in Sojka Pavilion in Lewisberg, PA. Graduate guard Anastasia Warren paced the Seawolves with a game-high 20 points as she recorded her third 20-point performance of the season and first since November 14, against Iona.
nassauobserver.com
Farmingdale Wins Long Island Football Championship
Farmingdale has traditionally been one of Nassau County’s most decorated football programs. They have added another chapter to their storied history this season with convincing wins in the Nassau County and Long Island championship games. While titles have eluded them over the last few years, Farmingdale came back in dominant fashion in 2022.
tbrnewsmedia.com
New York Dance Theatre of Commack marks 40th season of ‘The Nutcracker’
Local young dancers will share the stage with New York City Ballet stars Indiana Woodward and Daniel Ulbricht in New York Dance Theatre’s 40th season of “The Nutcracker” at Hofstra University, 1000 Hempsteak Turnpike, Hempstead on Dec. 17 and 18 with performances at noon and 5 p.m. Woodward will perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Ulbricht will perform as her Cavalier.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Kids Korner: Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2022
All aboard! Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children’s workshop, All Aboard The Benner’s Farm Polar Express Workshop, on Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Children ages 3 to 8 are invited to come spend a few hours on the farm and BELIEVE. Participants will be visiting all the farm animals and spreading some holiday cheer, touring the farm and gardens and taking a ride on the tractor (train) around the farm. Each child will go home with some exclusive farm crafts and gifts! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 8
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company’s bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A... more. Eddy Sanchez Romero, 28, of Mastic Beach was arrested on December 2 at 10:13 p.m. in...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
Herald Community Newspapers
Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island
She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Flock to the Rock ‘N’ Raptors fundraiser for Sweetbriar Nature Center
Birds of a feather, come together to support Sweetbriar Nature Center’s latest event, Rock ‘N’ Raptors, that puts the “fun” in fundraisers! The celebration will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road in Setauket from 2 to 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Smithtown wildlife rehabilitation and nature preserve.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Todaro unchallenged in Setauket fire commissioner race
When residents of the Setauket Fire District vote on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for fire commissioner, they will find one candidate on the ballot for a five-year term. Current fire commissioner Anthony Todaro is running unchallenged to retain his seat on the board, and he said first and foremost on his mind is recruiting and retaining more volunteers.
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on ... 9 Dec 2022...
longisland.com
Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station
A long-planned Chick-fil-A location opened on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A...
longisland.com
Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon
The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Freeport, NY
The incorporated village of Freeport is part of Nassau County and the township of Hempstead in New York. It was originally called Raynor South and then Raynortown after Edward Raynor, who came from Hempstead village and founded the area in the 1650s. In 1853, it was renamed to Freeport via...
NBC New York
Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno
A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
Southold man, 90, killed in Riverside crash
A Southold man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on County Road 94 in Riverside this morning, according to Southampton Town Police. A 2011 Chrysler was eastbound on County Road 94 and left the roadway, overturning and crashing into trees in the median, police said in a press release this afternoon.
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty
An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Rockin’ around the Rocky Point Christmas tree
Hundreds of community members gathered on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Broadway and Prince Road in Rocky Point for the hamlet’s 38th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce held the event in honor of the late Linda Albo, the originator...
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
Comments / 0