U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering World Cup in Qatar
Prominent U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, a statement by the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) confirmed on Friday. He was 48. Wahl was covering Argentina’s match against the Netherlands on Friday and collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium, north of Doha, before being sent to a local hospital. Whether he died at the hospital or at the stadium is unclear.
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take...
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia's deep World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a population of around 4 million people, the magnitude of Croatia's win against Brazil wasn't lost on the team's coach, Zlatko Dalić. To reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable,” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going deep again in...
