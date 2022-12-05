Prominent U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, a statement by the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) confirmed on Friday. He was 48. Wahl was covering Argentina’s match against the Netherlands on Friday and collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium, north of Doha, before being sent to a local hospital. Whether he died at the hospital or at the stadium is unclear.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO