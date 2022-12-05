Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys
Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
Bills LB Von Miller (ACL) has season-ending surgery
Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller had a torn ACL after all and is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the torn ACL was discovered during Tuesday's exploratory surgery to repair the lateral meniscus and clean up cartilage damage in Miller's knee. Surgeons ended up repairing Miller's torn ACL. An MRI and other tests did not originally detect the torn...
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
Given their long-shot playoff hopes, wouldn't the Green Bay Packers be better off playing young players and losing games?
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
Notre Dame standout TE Michael Mayer to enter draft
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said Wednesday he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, in which he's projected to be a first-round draft pick. He revealed his decision in an interview with ESPN and added he won't play in the upcoming Gator Bowl. Mayer spent three seasons at Notre Dame and leaves with three school career records for tight ends -- yards (2,009), catches (180) and touchdowns (18). ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unfazed by foot issue
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes downplayed concern that his bruised foot will affect his status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes said he felt fine on Wednesday and didn't believe that the injury would be an issue for this weekend's game. The 2018 NFL MVP was expected to participate in practice later in the day. "It has felt good," Mahomes said. "You always deal with bruises and...
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans is up in the air due to his left foot injury. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence would not participate in practice on Wednesday and labeled him as day-to-day. "Obviously when it's your quarterback -- or any player -- there's a level of concern, but we still have several days before the game," Jaguars coach Doug...
GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars
Owning a three-game lead in the AFC South with just five games left, the Tennessee Titans still pulled the trigger on a major move on Tuesday. Owner Amy Adams Strunk canned general manager Jon Robinson, two days after watching wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded in the offseason to Philadelphia, catch eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Eagles' 35-10 rout of Tennessee. The Titans try...
Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15
Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders
Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos
Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers
Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is getting another chance to save his career, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers cut ties with the beleaguered quarterback just five months into their marriage. The Rams (3-9) lost their sixth straight game Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, with John Wolford starting under center. Matthew...
Revived Raiders pay visit to Rams, fresh off claiming Baker Mayfield
It took more than a half season for the Las Vegas Raiders to find their stride, with the Thursday primetime stage ahead to give their revival a little limelight. Following an impressive 27-20 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders head into the short week on a three-game winning streak. They'll hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams, who are expected to have a new quarterback under center after claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. ...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo won’t need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his broken left foot after all, ESPN reported, making the veteran a possibility to return for the playoffs. Because Garoppolo's injury was not a Lisfranc fracture, doctors reportedly determined that he was able to avoid surgery and follow a course of rehab to return in seven to eight weeks. That timetable would allow for Garoppolo to get back on...
