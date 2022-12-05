ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Julia Roberts Wears Hilarious Gown Covered In George Clooney Photos

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Julia Roberts celebrated her friend George Clooney in a big way on a recent red carpet. The iconic actress wore a dress covered in framed photos of Clooney for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night (December 4th) in Washington D.C.

The hilarious dress wasn't completely random as the former ER star was recognized for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work. The photos also included professional headshots from the earliest days of his career and a candid photo of the two Ticket to Paradise costars together. Other photos on the black dress also included a picture of him accepting an award.

The hilarious dress was designed by the creative director of the Italian label Moschino, Jeremy Scott . "The lovely Julia Roberts in custom Moschino styled by the equally lovely Elizabeth Stewart ," he wrote in a post to Twitter.

While Clooney has yet to publicly share his reaction to the dress, there's no doubt he got a kick out of it as the actor is known for his pranks on co-stars. Roberts and Clooney recently reunited on the big screen in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise .

During the press for the film, the long-time friends recently revealed they never considered dating. “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” Clooney told Access Hollywood in October . “We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

