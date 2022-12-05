ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Winter Coats With So Much Pocket Space, You Can Leave Your Bag at Home

By Kayla Hui
 4 days ago
Winter is my least favorite season for many reasons: Freezing temps, shorter days, and feeling tired more often, just to name a few. But besides all of that, the one thing that gets me the most is the layering (too many layers can start to feel constricting). Wintry weather calls for thermals, sweaters, wool socks, and a poofy coat. But if there's anything I've learned over the years when I lived in the coldest regions in the U.S.—specifically Chicago, Wisconsin, and Boston—it's time to ditch the personal bag for the best winter coats with deep pockets.

Not only are winter coats with deeper pockets just as warm as regular puffer coats, they offer more than enough space to store your essentials (think: phone, keys, credit cards, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and more). For example, this L.L. Bean one has snap closure pockets deep enough to store a wallet, phone, keys, and more. To make winter a little more cozy, we scoured the internet for warm and cozy jackets with cosmic pockets that'll get you from point A to point B without a bag.

The best winter coats with deep pockets

Lululemon, Wunder Puff Jacket — $298.00

Available sizes: 0-14

“Wunder” around in Lululemon’s Puff Jacket. Beyond its water-repellent layer, intensely warm goose 600-fill down, and roomy fit, the jacket features two zippered hand pockets with a hidden phone sleeve and interior pockets to store your wallet and keys. Plus, enjoy a removable hood when things get extra toasty.

Colors: 11

REI Co-op, Norseland Insulated Parka 2.0 — $199.00

Available sizes: XS-3XL

You don’t have to sacrifice style in the name of warmth with REI Co-op’s Norseland coat. Featuring lightweight insulation and a fleece-lined hood, you’re guaranteed a warm time outdoors no matter the degrees. It’s the perfect length, keeping your torso and butt nice and toasty in the grueling cold. Also built into the jacket? Two deep hand-warming pockets along with an internal pocket for your wallet, keys, or phone.

Colors: 3

Orolay, Thickened Down Jacket — $150.00

Available sizes: XXS-5XL

Beyond the affordability that this coat offers, you can expect to find pockets (lots of ’em). Featuring six pockets in total (four zippered and two hand pockets), this coat will store all of your things (no need for a personal bag or purse). What’s more, it’s ultra warm thanks to the duck down and feather blend.

Colors: 13

LL Bean, Women's Mountain Classic Down Coat — $219.00

Available sizes: XXS-XL

An iconic brand, L.L Bean anything is totally worth the splurge. This poofy coat boasts a wind-resistant lining and a sherpa-lined hood that resists gusts of wind and keeps your ears heated. Additionally, it has two huge patch pockets with snap closures—perfect for storing your keys, wallet, and a large phone.

Colors: 4

Columbia, Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket — $140.00

Originally $230, now $140

This long winter coat looks simple on the outside, but it’s got pockets for days within. It has two deep front hand pockets to protect your hands during frigid weather or for holding larger ticket items like your phone and wallet. For easy access items, enjoy the zippered chest pocket, which is useful for holding your ID, transit card, or keys (hooray, opening the door just got ten times faster).

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: 9

Marmot, Women's Ithaca Down Puffer Jacket — $193.00

Originally $275, now $193

Winter just got a lot more bearable thanks to the Marmot Ithaca Puffer Coat. Whether you’re heading downtown or taking a hike in the great outdoors, Marmot’s 700-fill coat will keep you insulated and warm. Tuck your hands in the zippered hand warming pockets and stow away any essentials in the interior pockets—phone, wallet, and chapstick will all fit.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 3

Carhartt, Women's Relaxed Fit Insulated Coat — $180.00

Available sizes: XS-XXL

For those who appreciate a heavy-duty coat, look no further than Carhartt’s Insulated Jacket. The jacket is finished in a durable, water-repellent finish, and is resistant to even the strongest gusts of wind. In total, this coat boasts five pockets (two chest, deep front hand pockets, and a hook-and-loop pocket), ideal for storing your hands or smaller essentials.

Colors: 2

