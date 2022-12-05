Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Buff City Soap Set To Open A New Store in RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
Related
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
cw39.com
Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Corridor Building Leased
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate services firm has arranged a full-building, 226,287-SF office lease renewal in Houston’s Energy Corridor on behalf of Wood Group USA, a global engineering firm. Kevin Snodgrass, Trey Strake, and Megan Madorsky of Cushman &...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
inforney.com
Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
After a series of issues in Democratic-leaning Harris County on Election Day, Republican state leaders in Texas have suggested criminal charges may be warranted.
Tiger Woods brings his newest PopStroke golf complex to Houston area
KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week. Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon. He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a...
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Houston-area library becomes latest victim in Texas' book ban wars
League City Council members passed a measure paving the way to restrict books geared toward children.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
Comments / 0