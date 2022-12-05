ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Corridor Building Leased

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate services firm has arranged a full-building, 226,287-SF office lease renewal in Houston’s Energy Corridor on behalf of Wood Group USA, a global engineering firm. Kevin Snodgrass, Trey Strake, and Megan Madorsky of Cushman &...
HOUSTON, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
inforney.com

Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston

Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX

