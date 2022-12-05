A Grant County task force is focusing on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources. The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. The plan outlines several proposed recommendations for how to use the money from the settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medications. After litigation fees, the county will be receiving over $626,000 over the next 18 years, with other litigation pending that could raise that amount to $1.4 million.

