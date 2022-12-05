ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Madison mayor says public safety data trending well, faces criticism

MADISON, Wis. – It wasn’t a victory lap, but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did applaud city leaders Tuesday for their role in reducing crime in Madison this summer. In a briefing with Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other Madison officials, Rhodes-Conway provided an update on their public safety efforts over the summer. Barnes reported a 21% reduction in the number of people shot and overall shots fired incidents.
Application period open for veteran rental assistance program

MADISON, Wis. — The application period is now open for a $2 million program to provide rental assistance to veterans, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Wednesday. In a news release, Evers’ office said the program is an effort to reduce housing insecurity and homelessness among veterans. It’s part of a $10 million effort to provide veterans housing, employment and mental health services.
Madison Common Council unanimously passes Metro Transit redesign

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a significant redesign of the Metro Transit system. The changes will set the groundwork for the city to introduce bus rapid transit (BRT) in 2024. That means more frequent service, but fewer routes. “People who rely...
Benton community building plans take shape as fundraising continues

Fundraising efforts are ongoing for a planned community center building in Benton that now will include space for village offices and the local Police Department. The Benton Library, Museum and Community Center Committee Co-Chair said the planned $2.5 million building also will include space for the village’s library and museum, in addition to a communal gathering area that can hold up to 100 people. Between grants and charitable contributions, the committee already has raised $1.25 million. The 7,000-square-foot center is slated to be built at the current site of Swindler’s Ridge Museum on Main Street, which will be demolished to make space for the new building.
Verona’s new police chief discusses staffing, recruitment challenges

VERONA, Wis. — As he settles into his new role, Verona’s new police chief is facing a challenge to find more patrol officers for the rapidly growing city. Chief Dave Dresser began working for the city’s police department in 1993 as an officer. In 2008, he became a lieutenant.
Stoughton earns national recognition for green energy use

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton has been named a national leader in renewable energy. Residents used renewable energy at the eighth-highest rate in the country, with 5% of homes participating. “Someday we hope to be first,” said Jill Weiss, the director of Stoughton Utilities. Why isn’t every community doing...
Grant Count Task Force Considers Ways To Use Opioid Settlement Funds

A Grant County task force is focusing on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources. The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. The plan outlines several proposed recommendations for how to use the money from the settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medications. After litigation fees, the county will be receiving over $626,000 over the next 18 years, with other litigation pending that could raise that amount to $1.4 million.
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict.
DNR gives advice on recycling, reducing waste during holidays

MADISON, Wis. — The holidays are a joyful time of year. But with boxes, ribbons and wrapping paper galore it can also be a messy one. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offered some tips Wednesday on how to have fun during the holiday season while helping the environment.
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more that were unoccupied in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.
One of three people charged in SW Madison shooting pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. — A lawyer for an 18-year-old Madison man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime entered a not guilty plea on their client’s behalf Wednesday afternoon, online court records show. Jevante Koger is one of three people arrested and charged in...
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar

BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue.
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.
MADISON, WI

