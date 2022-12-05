Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Madison mayor says public safety data trending well, faces criticism
MADISON, Wis. – It wasn’t a victory lap, but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did applaud city leaders Tuesday for their role in reducing crime in Madison this summer. In a briefing with Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other Madison officials, Rhodes-Conway provided an update on their public safety efforts over the summer. Barnes reported a 21% reduction in the number of people shot and overall shots fired incidents.
x1071.com
UW-Platteville Richland students ask Board of Regents to consider petition; Rothman still set to end in-person classes
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland students delivered a petition with over 1,300 signatures to the UW Board of Regents Thursday asking to save in-person classes at their campus. But UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to shut down in-person instruction is still necessary. “I know...
x1071.com
Application period open for veteran rental assistance program
MADISON, Wis. — The application period is now open for a $2 million program to provide rental assistance to veterans, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Wednesday. In a news release, Evers’ office said the program is an effort to reduce housing insecurity and homelessness among veterans. It’s part of a $10 million effort to provide veterans housing, employment and mental health services.
x1071.com
Marklein talks GOP priorities as he co-chairs powerful budget-writing committee
MADISON, Wis. — While there are still meetings to be held on the horizon, one of the chairs of the state’s powerful budget-writing committee, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, has something that he certainly wants to see back on the docket for the state’s budget. “We did...
x1071.com
Narcan vending machines aim to expand access to life-saving medication in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The fight to end fentanyl overdoses is taking a creative turn in Rock County with the launch of new Narcan vending machines. This program is funded collaboratively through a grant from the Rock County Human Services Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “We’ve probably...
x1071.com
Madison Common Council unanimously passes Metro Transit redesign
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a significant redesign of the Metro Transit system. The changes will set the groundwork for the city to introduce bus rapid transit (BRT) in 2024. That means more frequent service, but fewer routes. “People who rely...
x1071.com
Benton community building plans take shape as fundraising continues
Fundraising efforts are ongoing for a planned community center building in Benton that now will include space for village offices and the local Police Department. The Benton Library, Museum and Community Center Committee Co-Chair said the planned $2.5 million building also will include space for the village’s library and museum, in addition to a communal gathering area that can hold up to 100 people. Between grants and charitable contributions, the committee already has raised $1.25 million. The 7,000-square-foot center is slated to be built at the current site of Swindler’s Ridge Museum on Main Street, which will be demolished to make space for the new building.
x1071.com
Verona’s new police chief discusses staffing, recruitment challenges
VERONA, Wis. — As he settles into his new role, Verona’s new police chief is facing a challenge to find more patrol officers for the rapidly growing city. Chief Dave Dresser began working for the city’s police department in 1993 as an officer. In 2008, he became a lieutenant.
x1071.com
Stoughton earns national recognition for green energy use
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton has been named a national leader in renewable energy. Residents used renewable energy at the eighth-highest rate in the country, with 5% of homes participating. “Someday we hope to be first,” said Jill Weiss, the director of Stoughton Utilities. Why isn’t every community doing...
x1071.com
Four finalists rise to top to replace name of Madison’s Jefferson Middle School
MADISON, Wis. — The committee to rename Jefferson Middle School on Madison’s west side has put forth the final four proposed names for the school but did not rank the finalists as expected. Committee members were expected to rank the finalists — Eston Hemings Jefferson, Sally Hemings, Ezekiel...
x1071.com
Grant Count Task Force Considers Ways To Use Opioid Settlement Funds
A Grant County task force is focusing on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources. The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. The plan outlines several proposed recommendations for how to use the money from the settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medications. After litigation fees, the county will be receiving over $626,000 over the next 18 years, with other litigation pending that could raise that amount to $1.4 million.
x1071.com
Study finds Middleton’s Morey Field not significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Leaded gas burned by small piston aircraft is the largest source of lead air contamination in the country. When it comes to the Middleton Municipal Airport, a study found it is not a significant source of lead in children, but some aren’t convinced. Public Health...
x1071.com
Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody.
x1071.com
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor...
x1071.com
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict.
x1071.com
DNR gives advice on recycling, reducing waste during holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The holidays are a joyful time of year. But with boxes, ribbons and wrapping paper galore it can also be a messy one. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offered some tips Wednesday on how to have fun during the holiday season while helping the environment.
x1071.com
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more that were unoccupied in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.
x1071.com
One of three people charged in SW Madison shooting pleads not guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A lawyer for an 18-year-old Madison man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime entered a not guilty plea on their client’s behalf Wednesday afternoon, online court records show. Jevante Koger is one of three people arrested and charged in...
x1071.com
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue.
x1071.com
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.
