CBS News

Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where

Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers. That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Axios

"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say

The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
TheStreet

Luxury Home Market Seen Escaping Decline Next Year

U.S. housing prices have finally started to fall in general. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $379,100 in October, down 1.5% from $384,800 in September and 8.4% below a record high of $413,800 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. But the picture is different for luxury...
BBC

Cost of living: House prices drop by 2.3% in a month - Halifax

UK house prices saw their biggest drop in 14 years in November, falling 2.3%, reflecting "volatility" in the market, according to mortgage lender Halifax. November marks the third month in a row during which prices have fallen with potential buyers playing safe by delaying purchases. The average UK house price...
The Associated Press

US Annual Home Price Growth Slows to Half of Spring 2022 Peak in October, CoreLogic Reports

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005869/en/ Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
