These 5 Housing Markets Are at the Greatest Risk of Price Drops
The watch begins for tumbling home prices.
Prices In These Housing Markets Are Projected To Fall By Over 15%
Housing in the U.S. has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, but the prices are now projected to fall by over 15%. Here's what you need to know.
With Home Prices Rising, These 10 Locations Won’t Be a Bargain for Long
Home prices are expected to increase in the new year, as are mortgage rates. Meanwhile, the big bad bear of inflation still lurks, as do growing fears of a recession amid widespread layoffs. All these...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities could see the biggest dips.
Home sellers should brace themselves for a tough year ahead, with one real estate group forecasting that property sales could tumble in 2023 as more buyers are sidelined by rising mortgage rates and out-of-reach home prices. The number of homes sold will likely plunge 14.1% to 4.53 million homes, representing...
Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where
Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers. That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Finally There's Some Good News for Renters
Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Homebuyers will flock to the Midwest in 2023 because prices will still be too expensive in coastal states, a Zillow economist predicts
Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, said the Midwest's affordability is attractive to remote workers in expensive states like California.
A 20% home price decline? 7 forecast models are leaning crash—here’s where the other 13 models have the 2023 housing market going
Where 20 leading forecasters foresee home prices going in 2023.
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say
The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Housing market slowdown makes lumber prices drop
Last fall, lumber prices in the U.S. were soaring along with a surge in new homes. With the nation’s housing market now in a slump, prices have plummeted.
Luxury Home Market Seen Escaping Decline Next Year
U.S. housing prices have finally started to fall in general. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $379,100 in October, down 1.5% from $384,800 in September and 8.4% below a record high of $413,800 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. But the picture is different for luxury...
BBC
Cost of living: House prices drop by 2.3% in a month - Halifax
UK house prices saw their biggest drop in 14 years in November, falling 2.3%, reflecting "volatility" in the market, according to mortgage lender Halifax. November marks the third month in a row during which prices have fallen with potential buyers playing safe by delaying purchases. The average UK house price...
US Annual Home Price Growth Slows to Half of Spring 2022 Peak in October, CoreLogic Reports
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005869/en/ Figure 1: HPI & HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
