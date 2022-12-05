Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
Suspects posing as water department employees distract homeowners while accomplice burglarizes home, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are investigating a burglary that involved two people posing as city water department employees while a third stole from a home. The burglary happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department...
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue.
Madison LGBTQ+ bar hosts active shooter training
MADISON, Wis. — A local LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub opened its doors Saturday for an active shooter training. The training comes in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, that left five people dead and 19 injured. Saturday’s two-hour training...
PHOTOS: Snowy scenes from around Madison
PHOTOS: Snowy scenes from around Madison
Madison mayor says public safety data trending well, faces criticism
MADISON, Wis. – It wasn’t a victory lap, but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did applaud city leaders Tuesday for their role in reducing crime in Madison this summer. In a briefing with Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other Madison officials, Rhodes-Conway provided an update on their public safety efforts over the summer. Barnes reported a 21% reduction in the number of people shot and overall shots fired incidents.
Alternate side parking in place through Saturday evening as cleanup continues
MADISON, Wis. — The snow may have stopped falling, but it is still causing problems for drivers. Alternate side parking rules will remain in place through Saturday evening, City of Madison officials said, while crews work to clean up the roads. The rules are in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Reindeer rule at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Verona
VERONA, Wis. — Christmas Eve is just two weeks away and it the holiday season is in full swing in southern Wisconsin. The lights are up, the snow is on the ground and if you were in Verona on Saturday you may have even seen some reindeer. Sugar Creek...
Stoughton drains 18 triples to beat Monroe, keep perfect start alive
Avalon to Show First Movie Ever Played
This Sunday, December 11th, marks the day The Avalon Cinema in Platteville showed their very first movie 93 years ago in 1929. In celebration, the Avalon Cinema will be showing that very same movie, on the same date, at the same time this year. On Sunday, at 7:00 pm, The Avalon will be showing “Up The River” staring Humphrey Bogart and Spencer Tracy. The evening will begin with a short history of the theatre followed by the movie.
Coach of the Week: Albany’s Derik Doescher
ALBANY, Wis. — As soon as Derik Doescher took over the Albany girls basketball program, he changed the culture. He’ll credit everything to his team, but they say he’s the reason for all their success. And the Lady Comets aren’t just talking about the back-to-back trips to the Sectional Finals.
Badgers beat Nittany Lions in postseason showdown
MADISON, Wis. — It’s never easy beating a team three times in a season, especially when it’s win or go home. That was the task standing in Wisconsin’s way, and Penn State made it interesting Thursday night. The Badgers won the first two sets, and the...
‘We’re here for a repeat’: Electric fans cheer Badger women’s volleyball to regional win
MADISON, Wis. — Both the inside and outside of the UW Field House were alive with red and white Thursday as fans packed the old barn for the women’s volleyball regional. The Badger spirit ran through the young and old, and they were all there for one thing: “We’re here for a repeat,” said senior Will Morris.
