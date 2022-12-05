This Sunday, December 11th, marks the day The Avalon Cinema in Platteville showed their very first movie 93 years ago in 1929. In celebration, the Avalon Cinema will be showing that very same movie, on the same date, at the same time this year. On Sunday, at 7:00 pm, The Avalon will be showing “Up The River” staring Humphrey Bogart and Spencer Tracy. The evening will begin with a short history of the theatre followed by the movie.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO