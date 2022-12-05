The Witcher fans are fuming that the DCU dropping the new Superman film starring Henry Cavill, summoning all of their ire onto social media to air their aggravations. Gosh, is it difficult to be Henry Cavill. You score the role you've had your eye on for years... and then you're out as you and the showrunners aren't aligned on your aims for this adaptation of your favourite books. No matter - you're back in the spandex as Superman after a rocky set of films and promised a "bright future" with an "enormously joyful" interpretation of the hero. Then, rumours are a-rumbling that this film is in the industrial shredder (that Warner Bros. has in its parking lot no it's not weird every entertainment company has an industrial shredder in their parking lot right) because it doesn't fit into the rebooted DC Universe.

3 DAYS AGO