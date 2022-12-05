Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher: Jaskier actor breaks silence on Henry Cavill exit
You thought we were finished talking about Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher? You were wrong, my friend. In case you missed it, Cavill has officially announced that season three will be his final outing as Geralt of Rivea. Liam Hemsworth will then take over the role in season four. Unsurprisingly, it’s a move that hasn’t gone down well with fans.
The Witcher fans furious as Henry Cavill's Superman return cut short
The Witcher fans are fuming that the DCU dropping the new Superman film starring Henry Cavill, summoning all of their ire onto social media to air their aggravations. Gosh, is it difficult to be Henry Cavill. You score the role you've had your eye on for years... and then you're out as you and the showrunners aren't aligned on your aims for this adaptation of your favourite books. No matter - you're back in the spandex as Superman after a rocky set of films and promised a "bright future" with an "enormously joyful" interpretation of the hero. Then, rumours are a-rumbling that this film is in the industrial shredder (that Warner Bros. has in its parking lot no it's not weird every entertainment company has an industrial shredder in their parking lot right) because it doesn't fit into the rebooted DC Universe.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Netflix's The Witcher showrunner responds to claims that writers hate the source material
Spoiler warning: this article contains some spoilers for The Witcher on Netflix. There’s perhaps no fandom as divided as The Witcher’s right now. While the fans of the games are thriving with so many new titles in the works (including a remake of The Witcher 1) and The Witcher 3’s new-gen update right around the corner, it’s a very different story for enjoyers of the Netflix series.
The Witcher fans call season two a 'raging dumpster fire'
They say time heals all wounds. That sometimes, all we need is a little space to get the perspective we need. Turns out this does not apply to season two of Netflix's The Witcher. It's fair to say that the second season of Netflix's fantasy series was not brilliantly received...
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?
She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)
Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.” Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Sea Film Festival: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic FeaturesRed Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
‘Yellowstone’ Tate Dutton Actor, Brecken Merrill, Really Wants More Scenes with Beth Dutton: ‘Beth is Kick Ass’ (Outsider Exclusive)
How many scenes have Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly and Brecken Merrill actually shared as Dutton kin? Not enough, the Tate Dutton actor says. As for who he is sharing scenes with in Season 5’s first half, Brecken has particularly enjoyed the work he’s done with actors on the Broken Rock Reservation side of Tate’s ancestry. As a child of two worlds, Tate will, so far, inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch legacy through Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as well as continue the Indigenous American heritage of his mother, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
After 17 Years Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet And The Original Cast Of The Holiday Are Reportedly Coming Back For A Sequel
Almost two decades have passed since The Holiday, but supposedly Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet might be up for another round!
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
Celebrities Who Have Gotten Starstruck Meeting Fellow A-Listers: Emma Stone, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brad Pitt and More
In awe! Celebrities, including Emma Stone, Jake Gyllenhaal and more are just like Us when it comes to meeting their idols — and other famous stars. Gyllenhaal recalled “absolutely” being starstruck with Mandy Patinkin when the Criminal Minds alum came to see him in the musical Sunday in the Park With George. “He originated the […]
HBO's The Last Of Us has perfectly cast Ellie's mum
We are just over one month away from the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us series and if my Twitter feed is anything to go by, the rest of you are just as hyped about it as I am. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us premieres on 15 January - or 16 January here in the UK.
‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4 Preview: The Land of the Dead
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 will see Lyra and Will embarking on another dangerous journey, one that may make them more threatening to the Magisterium.
GAMINGbible
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0