The Witcher: Jaskier actor breaks silence on Henry Cavill exit

You thought we were finished talking about Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher? You were wrong, my friend. In case you missed it, Cavill has officially announced that season three will be his final outing as Geralt of Rivea. Liam Hemsworth will then take over the role in season four. Unsurprisingly, it’s a move that hasn’t gone down well with fans.
The Witcher fans furious as Henry Cavill's Superman return cut short

The Witcher fans are fuming that the DCU dropping the new Superman film starring Henry Cavill, summoning all of their ire onto social media to air their aggravations. Gosh, is it difficult to be Henry Cavill. You score the role you've had your eye on for years... and then you're out as you and the showrunners aren't aligned on your aims for this adaptation of your favourite books. No matter - you're back in the spandex as Superman after a rocky set of films and promised a "bright future" with an "enormously joyful" interpretation of the hero. Then, rumours are a-rumbling that this film is in the industrial shredder (that Warner Bros. has in its parking lot no it's not weird every entertainment company has an industrial shredder in their parking lot right) because it doesn't fit into the rebooted DC Universe.
Netflix's The Witcher showrunner responds to claims that writers hate the source material

Spoiler warning: this article contains some spoilers for The Witcher on Netflix. There’s perhaps no fandom as divided as The Witcher’s right now. While the fans of the games are thriving with so many new titles in the works (including a remake of The Witcher 1) and The Witcher 3’s new-gen update right around the corner, it’s a very different story for enjoyers of the Netflix series.
The Witcher fans call season two a 'raging dumpster fire'

They say time heals all wounds. That sometimes, all we need is a little space to get the perspective we need. Turns out this does not apply to season two of Netflix's The Witcher. It's fair to say that the second season of Netflix's fantasy series was not brilliantly received...
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)

Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.” Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Sea Film Festival: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic FeaturesRed Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast...
‘Yellowstone’ Tate Dutton Actor, Brecken Merrill, Really Wants More Scenes with Beth Dutton: ‘Beth is Kick Ass’ (Outsider Exclusive)

How many scenes have Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly and Brecken Merrill actually shared as Dutton kin? Not enough, the Tate Dutton actor says. As for who he is sharing scenes with in Season 5’s first half, Brecken has particularly enjoyed the work he’s done with actors on the Broken Rock Reservation side of Tate’s ancestry. As a child of two worlds, Tate will, so far, inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch legacy through Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as well as continue the Indigenous American heritage of his mother, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
HBO's The Last Of Us has perfectly cast Ellie's mum

We are just over one month away from the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us series and if my Twitter feed is anything to go by, the rest of you are just as hyped about it as I am. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us premieres on 15 January - or 16 January here in the UK.
