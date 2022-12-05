Read full article on original website
Related
kqradio.com
Webster City wrestling splits tri dual with Ballard and (3A) #6 Ankeny
The Webster City Lynx wrestling team made the trip south on I-35 on Thursday night into Story County, to compete in a tri dual with the Ballard Bombers and the Ankeny Hawks at Ballard High School. Webster City entered fresh off a 2nd place finish at the DCG Mustang Invitational on Saturday.
kqradio.com
South Hamilton, Roland-Story wrestling compete at Saydel quad
The Roland-Story Norsemen and South Hamilton Hawks wrestling teams made the trip to the Des Moines metro on Thursday night, to compete in a quad dual at Saydel High School in Des Moines. The Hawks and Norsemen were joined by the host Eagles and Colfax-Mingo. Roland-Story went 1-2 in the...
kqradio.com
South Hamilton basketball sweeps doubleheader from St. Edmond
The South Hamilton Hawks basketball teams made the short drive into Webster County on Thursday night, to take on the Gaels of St. Edmond at St. Edmond High School in Fort Dodge. The South Hamilton girls entered with an unblemished 4-0 record, while the South Hamilton boys entered at 2-1.
kqradio.com
South Hamilton basketball splits doubleheader at Greene County
The South Hamilton Hawks basketball team made the westward trip to Jefferson on Tuesday night, to take on the Greene County Rams in Heart of Iowa Conference action. The South Hamilton girls entered with a 3-0 mark, while the South Hamilton boys entered at 2-0. South Hamilton’s girls would dominate...
kqradio.com
2022 KQWC CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge. Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported. Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent. Don’t miss out on this year’s Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt! While you go...
kqradio.com
Williams to be Webster City Market President for Availa Bank.
Availa Bank is proud to announce that Ryan Williams, a current. Availa Bank team member, will be taking over the role of Webster City Market President. Ryan’s previous role was Vice President Loan Officer at the Webster City branch. He has been with Availa Bank. since 2017 but has...
kicdam.com
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Radio Iowa
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
kqradio.com
Roland-Story basketball sweeps doubleheader at Nevada
The Roland-Story Norsemen basketball teams made the trip across Story County on Tuesday night, to take on the Nevada Cubs in Heart of Iowa Conference action at Nevada High School. The Norsemen women entered with a 3-1 mark, while the Norsemen boys entered at 2-0. The girls game would be...
kqradio.com
Last meeting of 2022 for the Webster City Community School Board is set for December 12.
A work session will be a part of this Monday evening’s Webster City Community School Board meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. Board members will meet with officials of McPherson and Jacobson to discuss the criteria for the hiring of the next superintendent. No action will be taken during the work session. An agreement with the McPherson and Jacobson to facilitate the search for the Webster City school superintendent will be signed by the board. Current superintendent Mandy Ross will be retiring at the end of June,2023. The Webster CIty school board will approve the education contract with the Dubuque Community School District for student services. The board will take action on the sales tax revenue bond interest payments and the English-language program review agreement.In personnel matters, the Webster City school board will accept the resignations of part time custodian Riley Powell, concessions manager Kevin Bahrenfusss, part time food service employees Anne Levongkhorn and Lord Phiwthong and Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Peggy Willson. As for hirings, the board will approve Curt Smith as part-time custodian, part time food service Connie George, Northeast Hamilton paraeducator Adaline Schwandt and Pleasant View and Sunset Heights paraeducator Susan Holdgrafer.
superhits1027.com
WINTER STORM WARNING from Midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties.
….FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN WINTER STORM WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM TO 9 AM…. Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to...
kqradio.com
Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent.
An Omaha executive recruitment firm will be responsible for searching for a new superintendent for the Webster City school district. The Webster City school board late this (Wednesday) afternoon selected the McPherson and Jacobson firm to begin the search for the person to replace Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of next June. Ross has been the superintendent for the past five years. Three firms presented information at a special board session on Wednesday afternoon on how they find the candidates for the superintendent’s job. In addition to McPherson and Jacobson, the two other firms that made presentations included EDWise,LLC of Alta and Grundmeyer Leader Services of Huxley. There will likely be more discussion on the superintendent search when the Webster City school board meets for the final time in 2022 next Monday evening at 6:00 at the school office. There will be interviews with prospective candidates by the board,school staff, administrators and residents of the district in the next few months.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
kchanews.com
Nora Springs Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize
After buying a lottery ticket on a whim, a northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 prize. The Iowa Lottery says 34-year-old Anthony Moore of Nora Springs won the second top prize in “Hit It Big!”—a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Nora Springs.
kqradio.com
Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported.
A busy morning for the Webster City Fire Department this (Wednesday) morning. The department received a call at 7:09 a.m. of a house fire at 400 White Fox Road. When the fire trucks arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the basement of a two story single family residence. Webster City fire chief Chuck Stansfield said although the occupancy appeared to be vacant, a search team was established and did a primary search on the structure. It was confirmed that no persons were inside the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control. Webster City fire fighters began overhauling the structure looking for hot spots and investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Based on initial findings, it appears the origin of the fire was in the basement. The cause appears to be a fire that was intentionally set but is still under investigation. Because of the quick response of the Webster City Fire Department and its members, the fire was quickly put under control with minimal loss to the contents or structure. The Webster City Fire Department sends special thanks to the Webster City Police Department who assisted with road control and gathering information and Van Diest Medical Center who responded to the scene to assist with possible victims. Again there were no injuries in the fire. Anyone with information about this fire should contact the Webster City Police Department at 832-9166.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
Comments / 0