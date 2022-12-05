ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Family issues and 'catch-up' demands at school are leading students to consider suicide, report says

By Ellen Eldridge
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Time is running short for federal wildlife protection plan to pass Senate

Georgia conservationists are calling on a flock of lame ducks to help protect the state’s wildlife. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act calls for dedicating $1.3 billion annually for state fish and wildlife agencies to help restore and protect threatened wild lands and creatures. If it becomes law, Georgia is set to get $27.4 million of those funds.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia’s young voters turned out for the U.S. Senate runoff. Here are their thoughts on the results

LISTEN: GPB's Ambria Burton asks Kennesaw State University student Zae Brewer about Georgia's 2022 runoff election for U.S. Senate and how young voters helped Sen. Raphael Warnock win. In a hard-fought race that concluded with Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6, 2022, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
CBS 42

‘We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help’: Georgia mother pleads with community to assist disabled son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Gabriel Wentz is one of five children who has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions throughout his life. The 22-year-old is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently undergoing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.  According to […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy