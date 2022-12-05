Family issues and 'catch-up' demands at school are leading students to consider suicide, report says

Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Today: Michael Flynn in Atlanta, another EV battery plant, rising pregnancy-related deaths
LISTEN: On the Friday Dec. 9 episode of Georgia Today: Michael Flynn testifies in Atlanta, another EV battery plant is coming to Georgia, and pregnancy-related deaths are on the rise. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 9. I'm Peter Biello....
Time is running short for federal wildlife protection plan to pass Senate
Georgia conservationists are calling on a flock of lame ducks to help protect the state’s wildlife. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act calls for dedicating $1.3 billion annually for state fish and wildlife agencies to help restore and protect threatened wild lands and creatures. If it becomes law, Georgia is set to get $27.4 million of those funds.
WRDW-TV
Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
Kemp announces another gas tax suspension as part of inflation reduction priorities
Gov. Brian Kemp is renewing the gas tax suspension for the sixth time this year. "In total, we have saved Georgians well over a billion dollars at the pump," Kemp said during a press conference at the Capitol on Dec. 8, 2022. "...Saving Georgians 29 cents for every gallon of gas."
valdostatoday.com
Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud
ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
A look at the data behind Herschel Walker's defeat
Sen. Raphael Warnock won a full six-year term in the Senate by earning more votes than Republican Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 runoff. But how Warnock won paints an interesting picture about the state of Georgia politics. Warnock earned more votes than Walker in the November general election but...
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Georgia state official with memory loss disappears in Cobb, police searching
COBB COUNTY — The Cobb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is a high-ranking state official suffering from memory loss. Victor Roberts, 59, was last seen on Monday morning by his wife around 6:30 a.m. Channel 2 was with crews Wednesday...
Drug sentencing ruling hinges on definition of simple, common word
An 11-judge panel has opened the door for more drug offenders with modest criminal histories to avoid harsh mandatory minimum sentences in federal courts in three states, including Georgia. The ruling, issued Tuesday by a divided Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hinged on the definition of a single,...
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Georgia’s young voters turned out for the U.S. Senate runoff. Here are their thoughts on the results
LISTEN: GPB's Ambria Burton asks Kennesaw State University student Zae Brewer about Georgia's 2022 runoff election for U.S. Senate and how young voters helped Sen. Raphael Warnock win. In a hard-fought race that concluded with Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6, 2022, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger...
WRDW-TV
College students shed light on Georgia voting law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GPB evening headlines for December 9, 2022
State tax collections have fallen for the first time in more than a year. November revenues were down slightly. Respiratory viruses are continuing to send adults and children to the emergency room this flu season. Georgia conservation groups are urging the Lame Duck Congress to approve legislation to protect the...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off. According to the Atlanta Angels Foster...
WMAZ
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Georgia Today: Warnock wins, Delta reaches deal with pilots, football championship week
On the Wednesday Dec. 7 edition of Georgia Today: Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker, Delta reaches a deal with pilots, and it is championship week for high school football in Georgia. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, December 7th. I'm Peter...
‘We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help’: Georgia mother pleads with community to assist disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Gabriel Wentz is one of five children who has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions throughout his life. The 22-year-old is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently undergoing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time. According to […]
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 2