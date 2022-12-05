MMA Junkie Radio #3317: Guest Danny Sabatello, UFC on ESPN 42 recap, James Krause, Nate Diaz, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,317, the guys bring on guest Danny Sabatello, who challenges interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 289 main event Friday. Their fight also is a grand prix semifinal. The boys also looked back at UFC on ESPN 42 and discussed the James Krause gambling controversy, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul and more. Tune in!

