MMA Junkie Radio #3317: Guest Danny Sabatello, UFC on ESPN 42 recap, James Krause, Nate Diaz, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 6 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,317, the guys bring on guest Danny Sabatello, who challenges interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 289 main event Friday. Their fight also is a grand prix semifinal. The boys also looked back at UFC on ESPN 42 and discussed the James Krause gambling controversy, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul and more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett continued the unbeaten run to start his octagon tenure on Saturday when he defeated Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) emerged on top from his first pay-per-view opportunity with a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Magomed Ankalaev clarifies UFC 282 post-fight comments, won't fight in Las Vegas due to 'horrible judging'

Magomed Ankalaev claims he was mistranslated in the aftermath of his UFC 282 title-fight draw with Jan Blachowicz. Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) came up short of claiming the vacant light heavyweight title on Saturday when he fought Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) to a split draw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A serious shoulder injury forced Jiri Prochazka to relinquish the strap prior to the event, but the UFC’s plan to crown a new titleholder didn’t materialize.
Bellator 289 video: Christian Echols lands walk-off uppercut on Pat Downey for massive upset

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Christian Echols pulled off a massive upset in his Bellator debut. Standing across from the highly-touted wrestler Pat Downey, Echols (3-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) had the deck stacked against him with many believing Downey would come in and dominate the grappling game. The fight took place on the Bellator 289 prelims at Mohegan Sun Arena.
UFC 282 video: Hear from each winner backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC 282 took place Saturday with 12 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner and guest fighter interviews from T-Mobile Arena. You can hear from all the UFC 282 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below. For more on...
Weekend Review: Terence Crawford sizzles, Teofimo Lopez struggles, Manny Pacquiao goes through motions

Terence Crawford – Crawford didn’t dominate every moment of his fight against rugged David Avanesyan but he controlled the action throughout and delivered a spectacular sixth-round knockout Saturday in front of his hometown fans in Omaha, Nebraska. In the process, he bolstered his claim on the top pound-for-pound spot. The unflappable welterweight champion boxed patiently in the face of Avanesyan’s constant pressure, fighting behind his jab to gradually set up the brutal ending. The left-right combination to the head of Avanesyan (29-4-1, 17 KOs) put him down and out instantaneously, taking the breath away of fans packed into CHI Health Center and those watching on their devices. Could he have drawn it up any better? If Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) has slowed down at 35, it certainly hasn’t been evident in recent fights. He has stopped his last 10 opponents. Of course, we’ll see how he does when he faces a next-level foe as he approaches his 36th birthday.
'I’ll be watching it on TNT and I hope you will too': Phil Mickelson, like all of us, is ready for Tiger Woods and The Match VII

Phil Mickelson was a stalwart of The Match franchise. He played Tiger Woods in the original at the Wynn in Las Vegas — where he was victorious. He partnered with Tom Brady but lost to Woods and Peyton Manning in the second edition. Mickelson then paired with Charles Barkley and beat Steph Curry and Manning. However, in Match IV, he and Brady lost to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.
