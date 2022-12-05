Read full article on original website
Related
These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022
The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform. These are the terms Americans searched the most. Most popular searches overall. Wordle. Election results. Betty White. Queen Elizabeth. Bob Saget. Ukraine. Mega...
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead
"The Whale," is a movie that tells the story of a 600-pound man estranged from his teenage daughter. The filmmakers have been criticized for not casting an obese actor in the role. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. There's already been some controversy about a film that opens today. It's called...
The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley wants it to be as big as the Grammys
For movies, there are the Oscars. For music, the Grammys. For television, the Emmys. And for video games, The Game Awards. They're the brainchild of Geoff Keighley, a video game journalist and television presenter. He got his start as a young teen in Canada, writing articles about games online. He also wrote for Cybermania '94, the first televised awards show for video and computer games, and attended the event at Universal Studios Hollywood.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0