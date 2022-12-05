ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Hill wants March return vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 'I'd love that fight'

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Angela Hill is fresh off a victory, and she already has a return in mind.

The former Invicta FC champion is coming off a dominant decision win over Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 in Orlando, Fla. Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC), who’s now on a two-fight winning streak, is looking to keep the momentum going and book a return against fellow veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

“Yes, Karolina: Come at me, bro,” Hill told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 42 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “Let’s go. I’d love to fight Karolina. I seem to be getting all of my girl Jessica Penne’s opponents, so I’d be happy to take that one, too.”

As far as a date for the return, Hill said she would like to compete at a UFC event in March in London. The UFC has not yet made a London 2023 event official, but if that’s in the cards, that would be ideal for Hill.

“London card … London card in March,” Hill said. “I know she’s coming off a win. Yeah, I’d love that fight.”

Hill now has back-to-back wins over Lupita Godinez and Ducote. Prior to the two-fight wining streak, Hill was on a three-fight skid.

Kowalkiewicz, a former UFC title challenger, also is coming off two straight wins. She defeated Felice Herrig and Ducote in decisions in her most recent outings.

