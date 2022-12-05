ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU QB Named Comeback Player of Year Award Semifinalist

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 6 days ago
From GoBlueRaiders.com

Middle Tennessee Quarterback Chase Cunningham was named a semifinalist in the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America [CoSIDA]) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization announced.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. Cunningham, after his 2021 season was ended early due to a torn ACL suffered against Southern Miss, bounced back to lead the Blue Raiders to a 7-5 record and a trip to the Hawai’i Bowl. The Knoxville, Tenn. native has passed for 2920 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes in 11 starts. The sixth-year senior also rushed for six touchdowns on the ground.

In a vote by a panel of AP writers, editors, sports information directors, and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives, three college football student-athletes will be honored as 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award winners. Cunningham is one of two Conference USA Athletes (Jyaire Shorter, WR, North Texas) to make the semifinalist list.

