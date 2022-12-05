Read full article on original website
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
Warrant issued for Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese’s arrest
A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.
Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese faces arrest warrant in Portland rioting case, after GPS tracker goes dark
A Multnomah County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a right-wing brawler after his GPS monitor went dark last month, court records show. Supporters of Tusitala “Tiny” Toese put up $85,000 in cash in June to bail the 26-year-old out of detention, where he had been held on charges of riot, criminal mischief and second-degree assault after his arrest in February.
Murder Suspects Arrested in Nevada, Dec. 6
Two women identified as suspects in the murder of a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest have been taken into custody in Nevada driving the victim’s van. According to reports, 40-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee were camping in the same area as the victim who was found shot to death on Dec. 2. The two suspects were located Sunday, Dec. 4, in Mineral County, NV. They were arrested on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and held without bail. Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Nevada to serve arrest warrants and begin the process of extradition to Oregon.
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
The Sixth: Released from jail
This story is part of a series about the constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court — and the challenges that arise when the supply of defenders is limited. To read/watch the first piece in the series, click here. (InvestigateTV) - Inside Bee Cleaners in Portland, Oregon, conveyor belts...
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Nevada unemployment warns of text message scam targeting claimants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a text message scam targeting claimants. According to DETR, claimants are said to be receiving a text message that appears to be from the agency, asking that they verify their identity. DETR is...
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
Men shot in Salem parking lot found blocks from scene, police say
The Salem Police Department says two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday night but were found nearly a mile away.
Tripledemic in Northern Nevada
The USS Nevada got underway at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. Its story had almost been forgotten.
