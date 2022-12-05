ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Comments / 21

Related
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese faces arrest warrant in Portland rioting case, after GPS tracker goes dark

A Multnomah County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a right-wing brawler after his GPS monitor went dark last month, court records show. Supporters of Tusitala “Tiny” Toese put up $85,000 in cash in June to bail the 26-year-old out of detention, where he had been held on charges of riot, criminal mischief and second-degree assault after his arrest in February.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Suspects Arrested in Nevada, Dec. 6

Two women identified as suspects in the murder of a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest have been taken into custody in Nevada driving the victim’s van. According to reports, 40-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee were camping in the same area as the victim who was found shot to death on Dec. 2. The two suspects were located Sunday, Dec. 4, in Mineral County, NV. They were arrested on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and held without bail. Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Nevada to serve arrest warrants and begin the process of extradition to Oregon.
NEVADA STATE
actionnews5.com

The Sixth: Released from jail

This story is part of a series about the constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court — and the challenges that arise when the supply of defenders is limited. To read/watch the first piece in the series, click here. (InvestigateTV) - Inside Bee Cleaners in Portland, Oregon, conveyor belts...
PORTLAND, OR
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment warns of text message scam targeting claimants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a text message scam targeting claimants. According to DETR, claimants are said to be receiving a text message that appears to be from the agency, asking that they verify their identity. DETR is...
NEVADA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’

(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
PORTLAND, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?

When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
IDAHO STATE
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy