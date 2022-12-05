Two women identified as suspects in the murder of a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest have been taken into custody in Nevada driving the victim’s van. According to reports, 40-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee were camping in the same area as the victim who was found shot to death on Dec. 2. The two suspects were located Sunday, Dec. 4, in Mineral County, NV. They were arrested on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and held without bail. Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Nevada to serve arrest warrants and begin the process of extradition to Oregon.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO