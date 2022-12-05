Read full article on original website
Raven 421
4d ago
What I needed to know is that my ex stole our retirement he took it out of the bank and the bank covered for him and would not tell me that he had withdrawn it all. He went and bought a Harley Davidson motorcycle with it and ended up dying on it. It was court ordered but that didn't stop him from taking it. And putting my daughter and I in impoverishment.
Reply(6)
2
Related
How much money do you need to retire? A good rule of thumb is to save enough to cover 80% of your pre-retirement income
You need 80% of your pre-retirement income per year in retirement to continue living a similar lifestyle.
There's Only 28 Days Left for Seniors to Avoid This Major Retirement Mistake in 2022
There's a major tax penalty for forgetting this.
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
2023 Social Security: 6 Numbers You Need to Know
If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per...
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex's Social Security benefits?
If you’re among the hundreds of thousands who get divorced each year, you might wonder whether you’ll be eligible to collect spousal Social Security.
KTEN.com
Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You
The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different
In 2023, you can expect your Social Security to be for a different amount.
State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year
In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Read: How Long $1 Million in...
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Worried About a 2023 Recession? 4 Things to Do in the Next 2 Months
There are steps you can take to gear up for an economic downturn.
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
Business Insider
My wife and I have no debt and no kids, but we're happy to pay about $80 a month for life insurance to protect each other
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When I tell my friends and...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Suze Orman Says to Stop Wasting Money on Conveniences. Here's Why I Disagree
It's advice that applies to some people, but not everyone.
Social Security update: First of two checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in five days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income have less than a week before they receive their first of two payments in December.
Comments / 15