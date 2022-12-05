Read full article on original website
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
What it's like to remember nearly every face
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability. About Yenny Seo. Yenny Seo...
What if we gave our technology a face?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
Chaos reigns at Twitter as Musk manages 'by whims'
Tech journalist Casey Newton says Elon Musk did not inherit a company in crisis — but after massive layoffs and upheaval the social media giant is losing money and Musk is warning of bankruptcy. Transcript. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. Ever since Elon...
It's thumbs-down in the U.K. for Harry and Meghan's Netflix Series
LONDON — Reviews for the new Netflix series Harry & Meghan, by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been withering in the British press. This is not surprising, given that the couple spends much of the first three episodes attacking Britain's notorious tabloid media for invading their privacy and some coverage that traded in racist tropes.
Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks & Recreation’ Actress, Dead at 92
Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her recurring role as Ethel Beavers on “Parks & Recreation,” has died at the age of 92. Her family posted a message on Facebook, alongside a tribute video, confirming her death. “Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work,” the message reads. The actress had her Hollywood debut in the 1980 film Mafia on the Bounty, with a late-career renaissance featuring guest spots on sitcoms such as “New Girl” and “The Middle.” She first appeared in “Parks & Recreation” during the show’s third season in 2011, guest starring in 11 episodes until the show’s conclusion in 2015.https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=714239139948568Read it at Variety
The British royals brace themselves for the Harry and Meghan documentary
LONDON — Britain's monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates Thursday as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a series that promises to tell the "full truth" about Prince Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royal family. Promoted with two dramatically edited...
