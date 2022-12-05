ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks & Recreation’ Actress, Dead at 92

Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her recurring role as Ethel Beavers on “Parks & Recreation,” has died at the age of 92. Her family posted a message on Facebook, alongside a tribute video, confirming her death. “Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work,” the message reads. The actress had her Hollywood debut in the 1980 film Mafia on the Bounty, with a late-career renaissance featuring guest spots on sitcoms such as “New Girl” and “The Middle.” She first appeared in “Parks & Recreation” during the show’s third season in 2011, guest starring in 11 episodes until the show’s conclusion in 2015.https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=714239139948568Read it at Variety
Atlanta, GA
