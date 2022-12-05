Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Special Access to Paris Fashion Week
Despite the world’s best fashion shows being both theatrical in nature and commercial in aim, you can’t actually buy tickets to see the runways of Dior, Chanel or that ilk firsthand. Unless you snag the gift Neiman Marcus is putting together for one Robb Report reader, that is. The Dallas-based specialty store’s private-client team will serve as concierge to Paris Fashion Week for you—or the dedicated fashionista on your list—and a guest during the fall 2023 women’s shows, which take place from February 27 to March 7. Before the recipient departs, they’ll have a one-on-one appointment with a style adviser to...
NYLON
Kim Petras Gets Ready for the British Fashion Awards
On Monday evening, the fashion world flocked to London for the 2022 Fashion Awards, the U.K.’s answer to the CFDA Awards. There, stars like Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rita Ora, and more, turned out their most daring looks to celebrate the most exciting names in fashion. Among them: pop...
How to Wear Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year, Inspired by Lori Harvey and Cardi B
This year's greatest fashion moments from Hollywood style stars were rooted in bright colors that commanded attention on the red carpet, indicating that 2023 will be another boundary-pushing year in fashion. With power dressers like Zendaya and Cardi B effectively carrying out the Barbiecore trend, it's no surprise that Pantone announced a vibrant shade of magenta as the color of 2023.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Piers Morgan ‘traumatized’ by ‘Harry & Meghan’ using his voice in Netflix show
Piers Morgan is not happy about his involuntary involvement in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. The outspoken host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation — who is also a columnist for The Post — can be heard in the show’s new trailer, which dropped Monday, saying of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rock star.” The soundbite was uttered at a time when Markle was perceived positively by the British public — before she and Harry got married in 2018, which according to the estranged royals, is when “everything changed.” “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite...
Harper's Bazaar
Marni's Uniqlo Collab Is the 'Antidote' to Boring Winter Outfits
There's a tendency as days get shorter and temperatures get lower to dial back how we dress. Slightly dressy knitwear by day; unapologetically swaddling sweatpants by night; all in oatmeal neutrals and drab greys, and topped with a black puffer coat. Marni creative director Francesco Risso is all too familiar with this particular fashion cycle, but he thinks we can break it this year.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside the Eclectic British Homes of 6 Notable Creatives
Fashion stylist and journalist Violet Naylor-Leyland vividly remembers childhood visits to her grandmother Bindy’s London townhouse in Chelsea. A curious woman, Bindy had a robust penchant for butterflies that garnered her the nickname of Butterfly Lady. “There were butterfly lampshades, curtains, tableware—even her bedroom carpet had a blue and white butterfly pattern woven into it,” Naylor-Leyland recalls. “They might as well as have been real in my memory, fluttering around her, because of the joy and magical atmosphere this obsession created.”
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate's full-bodied blow-dry was the perfect backdrop to her Lotus Flower Tiara
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been wedded to bouncy brunette curls her whole royal life. When Kate chooses to wear her hair down for public appearances, it's nearly always styled in an iteration of this signature style, being centre or side parted, with glossy loose curls (as below). Ergo, her entirely different hairstyle displayed at yesterday's Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace was a real head-turner.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
thesource.com
Jimmy Choo and Timberland Collaborate on NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection
Jimmy Choo and Timberland are back with another collaboration on an exclusive capsule collection. Following the success of their previous partnership in 2020, this collection is unsurprisingly inspired by New York City and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä. This classic is re-imagined by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.
Harper's Bazaar
See highlights from Celine's Los Angeles show
Celine embraced a little Hollywood glitz and glamour last night as it hosted its latest catwalk show at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles where Hedi Slimane presented a series of sequin gowns that were certainly befitting of the setting. Entitled 'The Age of Indieness', this was the autumn/winter 2022 collection from the house, kicking off the new season a little early, with most brands scheduled to present them from February.
BBC
British Fashion Awards 2022: Stars descend on Royal Albert Hall's red carpet
Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at the Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday. Catwalk models including Lila Moss - the daughter of Kate Moss - and Bella Hadid were among those in the running to win the coveted Model of the Year award at the ceremony.
AOL Corp
'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering
There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!
Harper's Bazaar
How Wednesday's Joy Sunday Crafted an It Girl from Scratch
There's a new Queen Bee that everybody is buzzing about. In her breakout role, actress Joy Sunday takes on Bianca Barclay in Tim Burton's Wednesday, the Netflix dramedy that reimagines the eerie universe of the Addams family through the morose lens of its eldest daughter, the titular Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Besides breathing new life into the beloved Addams clan, the show also spawns a fresh crop of occult characters, a social class of so-called 'outcasts' with supernatural abilities. Reigning above them all is Sunday's Bianca, a charming siren and the most popular girl at Nevermore Academy, the gothic boarding school where mysteries abound.
Harper's Bazaar
The Beauty and Freedom of Black Punks
Punk is a genre defined by rebellion and it is now half a century old. This contradiction means the legacy of punk is ever changing. Punk's influences are wide-ranging and varied, from bands like Bad Brains to the girl groups of the early 1960s to our December cover subject, Patti Smith. Punk is a space of artistic and political experimentation and from its inception, people of African descent have created, rebelled and influenced within the scene.
Harper's Bazaar
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit
A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Harper's Bazaar
This Is Why Duchess Meghan Rarely Wore Color as a Working Royal in the United Kingdom
In Episode 3 of Harry & Meghan, Duchess Meghan details the intention behind some of her style choices during her tenure as a senior royal in the United Kingdom. The Duchess of Sussex explains how her personal style changed from her time working alongside the royal family to now, living independently with Prince Harry and their two young children in California.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears Lime Green Houndstooth Coat to Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben
Jennifer Lopez looked so festive while Christmas tree shopping with her blended family. The Marry Me star and husband Ben Affleck took their kids to pick out the perfect spruce in Los Angeles over the weekend. For the outing, Lopez wore a long tweed houndstooth trench coat by Chanel in...
