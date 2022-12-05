MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 23 points to lead Kansas State to an 81-64 victory over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night. N’Guessan made all nine of his field goals but was 4 of 11 from the line. Markquis Nowell added 15 points and matched a season high with 12 assists for Kansas State (8-1), which shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) from the field but was just 3 of 12 from distance and 16 of 29 (55%) from the line. Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 12 points apiece.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO