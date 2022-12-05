Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
Kansas man hospitalized after house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in a house fire Wednesday in Topeka. Just after 7p.m., crews responded to a house fire at 429 NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. One adult man and a dog were able to escape from the single-story residence prior to the fire departments arrival.
Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Five with NW Kansas ties recognized as part of NextGen Under 30
Five people with ties to northwest Kansas were honored Friday as part of the NextGen Under 30 program. Fort Hays State University graduates Kaitie Blackburn, Jana’s Campaign executive director, and Kendahl Goetzman, Dierks Law Firm; Mark Faber, FHSU 2021-22 student body president; Kylee Landreth of Paradise Roots Pharmacy of Plainville; and Lucas Goddard of the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in Norton were honored as part of the program at a black-tie awards dinner in Topeka.
Fort Hays State grad named Topeka's first chief DEI officer
TOPEKA — Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade announced Monday that Ernestor De La Rosa was selected to serve as the City of Topeka’s very first chief diversity equity and inclusion officer. De La Rosa will start in January 2023 and will lead the city’s newly created DEI office.
🏀 Hays girls win; boys fall in Manhattan
Hays entered the game ranked for the first time on the season entering the 5A polls at #9, after a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout. Hays used a 12-0 first quarter run and 14-5 run in the second on their way to a 56-47 win. The game was...
🏀 N’Guessan's 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 23 points to lead Kansas State to an 81-64 victory over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night. N’Guessan made all nine of his field goals but was 4 of 11 from the line. Markquis Nowell added 15 points and matched a season high with 12 assists for Kansas State (8-1), which shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) from the field but was just 3 of 12 from distance and 16 of 29 (55%) from the line. Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 12 points apiece.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0