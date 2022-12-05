ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

RI Woman Gets Prison Time In Theft For Theft Of Benefits

A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced for stealing federal benefits of a person in Massachusetts. The Justice Department says Lisa Heino of Newport received a two-month prison term and was ordered to pay about 74-thousand dollars in restitution. US Attorney Rachael Rollins says Heino stole the money provided by...
NEWPORT, RI
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTRF- 7News

Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
CBS Philly

Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
Outsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy