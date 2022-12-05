ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Overnight shooting takes place in Tallulah; deputies investigating incident

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place on Tampa Street in Tallulah, La. According to the Madison Journal, deputies confirmed the shooting and that no one was harmed during the incident on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. As always, we will keep you update once we receive more information.

