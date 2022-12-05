ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits

Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits.
Former Five-Star Keeshawn Silver Enters the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver has entered the transfer portal, Inside Carolina confirmed on Thursday. A 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and the No. 31 overall player in the 2021 class, Silver struggled with injuries and spent most of his two-season UNC career as a reserve on the defensive line. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
MANHATTAN, KS
BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal

West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tracker: South Carolina players entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and it will stay that way until Jan. 18. As of Thursday morning, five scholarship players from the South Carolina football team have jumped in. To keep up with who’s elected to leave the program, we’ve listed each player below, with all the latest details.
COLUMBIA, SC
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick Chubb, Browns and Bulldogs star RB, flies in to watch Cedartown play in state championship

Every offseason the NFL showcases a Nick Chubb workout video from his hometown, with the Cleveland Browns star reminding everyone that his bond to Cedartown High is as strong as his quads, hamstrings, and glutes. On Friday, Chubb took his love for Cedartown football to another level. Just hours after the final practice for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb jumped on a plane and flew from Ohio to Atlanta to watch his Bulldogs take on Benedictine in the GHSA AAAA State Championship.
CEDARTOWN, GA
LSU edge rusher Desmond Little enters transfer portal

LSU's sixth player officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday in edge rusher Desmond Little. Only three of the six players to enter the portal were on the purple and gold's roster for the 2022 season. Little totaled 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in 14 career games. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Trey Benson talks decision to return to FSU for 2023 season, chances of Jared Verse's return

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has been off to a hot start in the offseason, with stars returning and constant connection to some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. One of the stars returning is running back Trey Benson. Benson announced on Thursday that he would return to FSU for the 2023 season. He spoke to the media about his decision after Friday's practice. The running back also added that there is a 'great chance' that his roommate, defensive end Jared Verse, could possibly return with him. View the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
