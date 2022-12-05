Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approves American Rescue Plan Act funding distribution: Stuttgart’s $5 million wastewater facility improvements application on recommended list; total project cost to be nearly $13 million

Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Federal funds flowing to communities to improve water systems
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of Arkansas communities will see an improvement in their water systems, thanks to a $270 million federal grant. The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved the funding during its Dec. 2 meeting, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The money, which is coming from...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season
Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Artists urged to submit work for 2023 state quail and turkey stamp competitions
LINCOLN — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, in coordination with Historic Cane Hill and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, invites artists from throughout the nation to participate in this year’s expanded Arkansas State Quail and Turkey Stamp Art Competition. The 2023 contest builds upon the excellent...
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds
Access to quality child care and health services are challenges facing Arkansas women, according to a study by the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women. The 19-member commission formally presented its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday. It was the first report produced by the group in nearly half a century. The challenge […] The post Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
KYTV
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in eight days for Arkansas teachers
Santa Claus is coming early for teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas, who are poised to get a bonus of $1,500 in eight days.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community
LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
Flu outbreak closes Cleveland County schools during time of high flu activity in Arkansas
Flu-related deaths in Arkansas are spiking past last season as the state continues to deal with a "Very high" flu activity level.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
OSHA: Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly Oklahoma incident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
KYTV
Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
KTLO
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
