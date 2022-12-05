Read full article on original website
Disaster Recovery Commission Open House Thursday in Charles City
Officials in Floyd, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties have joined forces to form the North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Commission. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the commission’s goal is to meet unmet needs for those impacted by a disaster event. In addition to helping those in...
Busy Start for New Floyd County Sheriff’s K9
The new Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 has been on the job for about two months, but he hasn’t been easing into the position. Deputy Luke Chatfield is the handler for Sirius, who joined the department in early October. Chatfield says he and Sirius spent over 200 hours...
Mayor Bobby Schwickerath 10-06-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Mayor Bobby Schwickerath on the results of Monday’s meeting, the hiring of a New Hampton Police officer, the update on funding for the County Ambulance service, and other activities/issues in New Hampton. Click below to watch the conversation.
Tara Hackman – New Hampton Parks and Recreation 12-07-22
Rob Getz spoke with Recreation Coordinator Tara Hackman with New Hampton Parks and Recreation to discuss the 3rd annual Holiday Lights Contest, a Breakfast with Santa this weekend, and other activities. You can sign up for the contest by reading the flyer below. Also, information for Breakfast With Santa is...
FCMC SHIIP/SMP Offer Assistance During Medicare Open Enrollment Period
The open enrollment period for Medicare continues through Wednesday, December 7th. For those 65-and-older needing assistance, Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) in Charles City has volunteers available through the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). SHIIP counselors like Joan Lore are here to help Iowans on Medicare with questions and problems related to Medicare and health insurance.
Viafield Winter Expo Thursday at Floyd County Fairgrounds
Area producers are invited to the Winter Expo hosted by Viafield Thursday at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Viafield’s Matt Katcher says doors open at 10 a.m. with various ag vendors providing information on products and services for successful farming in the 2023 growing season. Katcher adds that you don’t have to be a farmer to attend.
Nora Springs Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize
After buying a lottery ticket on a whim, a northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 prize. The Iowa Lottery says 34-year-old Anthony Moore of Nora Springs won the second top prize in “Hit It Big!”—a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Nora Springs.
