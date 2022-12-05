Read full article on original website
Related
Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests. Many of those demonstrating in the...
Jacinda Ardern vows to ‘focus on economy’ after months of poor polling
The New Zealand government is set to pare back its policy agenda, as the prime minister pledges to make the economy her priority
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
