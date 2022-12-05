ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests. Many of those demonstrating in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy