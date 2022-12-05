Read full article on original website
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Vikings scrub Jalen Reagor gives Detroit Lions some bulletin-board material
This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Detroit Lions recent surge putting front office in a pickle for NFL draft
It's a pickle, no doubt. A conundrum, if you’re not into brevity. And if the Detroit Lions keep winning and the football gods bestow a playoff berth?. Team brass will be in a downright crisis. Not a life-or-death one, to be sure, but let’s say the Lions finish the...
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Dec. 8
Following their 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions will look to move to one game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings. During the first half of the season, the Lions were dealing with a ton of injuries, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the latest Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
MLive.com
Tigers sign minor-league pitcher; Josh Lester heads to Orioles
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Brenan Hanifee to a minor-league deal. Hanifee, 24, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round in 2016. He returned from Tommy John surgery to pitch 38 innings with Double-A Bowie in 2022. He struck out 35 and walked 12.
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell talks about facing T.J. Hockenson
Heading into the 2022 season, one of the big questions was whether or not the Detroit Lions would end up signing TE T.J. Hockenson to a multi-year contract extension. At that time, and even before that, I wrote about how I could not see Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes wanting to give Hockenson the big bucks. Well, on Nov. 1, news broke that the Lions had traded Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, who just so happen to be the opponent this coming Sunday.
Will the Detroit Pistons really be in the running for Victor Wembanyama?
The Detroit Pistons are currently 7-20, which is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA. If the season were to end now, they would have maximum 14 percent odds for the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the chance to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s what all...
Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’
The Ohio State Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed after falling in a blowout to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the season. Now, with the Buckeyes playing the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about their chances. Read more... The post Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jameson Williams Will Make Ben Johnson Finally Happy
Jameson Williams is ready for an increased workload against Vikings.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
