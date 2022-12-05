Read full article on original website
Fortnite: New Update Significantly Changes the Game's Graphics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has brought a lot of new content to the game, but the most significant change is probably the next-gen graphics, thanks to Unreal Engine 5.1. Unreal Engine 5’s features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are also available on Fortnite now.
17 Minutes of Forspoken PS5 Demo Gameplay - 4K 60FPS
The Forspoken PS5 Demo is available now and allows you to explore the world of Athia. We take on the "hidden" boss, and explore the new area of Forspoken, all captured at 4K 60FPS.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
Pinball FX - Official The Addams Family Table Trailer
Here's your look at the Williams Pinball: The Addams Family table, coming to Pinball FX on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Epic Game Store in February 2023. The table will also be available as a free download for Pinball Pass subscribers.
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Fortnite - Official Unreal Engine 5.1 Trailer
Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4, powered by Unreal Engine 5.1, is available now. Check out the latest Fornite trailer showcasing the features of Unreal Engine 5.1, like high-quality global illumination, highly-detailed environments, and more.
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally supposed to come to PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
Need for Speed Unbound - Review
No other racing game released this year looks quite like Need for Speed Unbound, and that can be a difficult thing to achieve in such an established genre so steeped in convention. Criterion has gone all-in with wild, animated visual flair that often appears as though it’s been lifted from the pages of a comic book, even as the actual driving and split day/night structure of its races are immediately familiar to those of us who appreciated 2019’s Need for Speed Heat. The result is a uniquely styled racer that regularly looks quite fabulous in motion, though its grating story mode goes over like a banana in the tailpipe and the online mode simply feels stripped down and unfinished.
What It’s Like to Open Magic: The Gathering’s $1000 Anniversary Box
Ever since Magic: The Gathering’s 30th Anniversary Edition was announced in October, it’s been making headlines. Its $1000 price tag for four randomized booster packs of 15 non-tournament legal cards from Magic’s first set (some of which Wizards of the Coast promised never to reprint back in 1996) had many players up in arms, to the point where even Wall Street took notice. The tensions around it are higher than I’ve seen with any Magic product in a very long time, with some arguing it's an overpriced insult to the player base while others see it as just another premium collectable in a game built on them.
Buzz Lightyear Quests
As you progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll unlock new characters which whom you can build friendships with and complete a series of quests. This quest hub details a complete list of all Buzz Lightyear's quests, which provide detailed explanations on how complete all quest objectives to unlock unique rewards.
Dead Space: Rebuilding the Iconic Plasma Cutter - IGN First
The Plasma Cutter is Dead Space's most iconic weapon and has been rebuilt for 2023's remake. We take a closer look at how this came together and how all the weapons of Dead Space have been redesigned and upgraded for the remake.
Pokemon Go Sizes
Discover your favorite Pokemon in a whole different size! Starting on December 8, 2022, you might encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon out in the wild. You can keep track of the smallest and largest Pokemon you catch with the new size record feature in the Pokedex. How will your Pokemon measure up?
What You Need To Know About the New Combat Runner: Ninja Must Die
Ninja Must Die is an upcoming fast-paced mobile game that is easy to learn and a challenge to master, releasing on iOS and Android devices on December 14th. From the ink-wash painting visual style to an intriguing mystery to the chance to conquer bosses with friends, Ninja Must Die has options for all types of gamers.
