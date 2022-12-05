ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kalkinemedia.com

88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well

88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
ALASKA STATE
streetwisereports.com

Resource Co. Completes 2022 Drilling and Receives US$895 Million

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH:TSX.V; SYHBF:OTCQX; SC1P:FSE) is a Canadian-based exploration company. The company is focused on acquiring and advancing uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Why Uranium?. Uranium is an element that is mainly used to provide nuclear energy. Because of its radioactive properties, it can manufacture a tremendous...
agupdate.com

Research aims to improve aviation fuel

Biodiesel and ethanol are used to power today’s cars and trucks. But one area of the transportation sector that’s still developing a viable biofuel solution is the aviation industry. To address that issue researchers are working to mass-produce a vegetable oil capable of being used as a biofuel for aviation purposes.
COLUMBIA, MO
swineweb.com

Eurofins: Providing Comprehensive Livestock Genomics Services

Multiple Eurofins labs globally support the agricultural, livestock and pig industries. Our work in service to our clients ranges from feed testing, to genetics, disease surveillance and animal health. Whatever your needs, our mission is to help your business succeed. As a company of entrepreneurs, we constantly innovate, listen to our clients, and focus on the needs of the livestock industry.
The Associated Press

NuScale Power Announces Two New Board Members, Further Strengthening Company Leadership

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Dr. Bum-Jin Chung and Mr. Shinji Fujino, who each bring deep nuclear expertise and outstanding experience in national and international governing bodies. This expands NuScale’s Board of Directors from eight to 10 members and continues to grow the organization’s strong leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005731/en/ Dr. Bum-Jin Chung (Photo: Business Wire)
OREGON STATE
marinelink.com

ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV

UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan, an autonomous. maritime solutions firm based in Connecticut, USA. Sea-KIT said that the X-Class USV's combination of extended range, high sea state endurance and payload capacity attracted ThayerMahan initially to the UK-based USV...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Aviation International News

Dynamic Advanced Training Reaching into Bizav Emergency Preparedness

Dynamic Advanced Training (Stand 829), which has grown into a comprehensive provider of specialized aviation safety and security training in the Middle East, is opening its doors to MEBAA Show attendees. Located in a 4,100-sq-m (44,100-sq-ft) facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub near Dubai World Central, Dynamic is carving a niche in providing what it calls “hyper-realistic” safety and emergency procedures training that combines theoretical, simulator, and hands-on based learning covering a range of scenarios.

