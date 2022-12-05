ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?

Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Z107.3

#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee

Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?

I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update

The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
GORHAM, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy