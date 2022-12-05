Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Iconic Star Shines Bright Again on Mount Battie in Camden, Maine, for the Holiday Season
There are so many things to love about the holiday season but one of the simple things that brings the most joy is towns covered in lights. We go in masses to holiday light shows, drive through light decorations, and around the neighborhoods and cities that are known to sparkle this time of year.
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?
Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee
Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Rare guitar stolen from South Portland Guitar Center
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a rare guitar after it was stolen from Guitar Center in South Portland. According to a Facebook post made by the South Portland Police Department, a 1960 Gibson Les Paul colored tangerine burst was stolen from the store. If you have...
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
WMTW
Westbrook family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter's day with sweet present
WESTBROOK, Maine — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl's Christmas wish come true. On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.
WPFO
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
Santa Sends Personalized Letters Back If You Use This Maine Mailbox
It's something every Maine kiddo (and kids from anywhere else in the world) do every single year -- write a letter to Santa in hopes of either getting a response or everything they asked for. And while it's rare to either get a letter back from Santa Claus or even...
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0