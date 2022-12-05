Read full article on original website
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Horse”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
