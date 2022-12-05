Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause
If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Is a Brunswick, Maine, Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
Rare guitar stolen from South Portland Guitar Center
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a rare guitar after it was stolen from Guitar Center in South Portland. According to a Facebook post made by the South Portland Police Department, a 1960 Gibson Les Paul colored tangerine burst was stolen from the store. If you have...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
NECN
Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District
At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
Two Maine Guys is Sadly Closing One of Its Restaurants
No matter where you go, you tend to find one restaurant that becomes your favorite. Yes, there are many places to eat in Maine, but if you love Two Maine Guys, then you best prepare for some sad news. Haven't been to Two Maine Guys? Well, they offer a variety...
