New Gloucester, ME

103.7 WCYY

Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries

Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause

If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022

It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update

The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
NECN

Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District

At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

