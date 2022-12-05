Read full article on original website
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine
Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Explosions in Crimea, Belgorod, as Kremlin Says It's Vulnerable to Attacks
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters shortly after Russia said it downed a drone in Crimea.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
US News and World Report
Paris Court Upholds Life Sentence for Thalys Train Attacker
PARIS (Reuters) -Paris' appeal court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for an Islamist militant who in August 2015 opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but who was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he...
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Freed From Russia, Swapped for Notorious Arms Dealer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife. The swap was arranged after months of...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Shifts Gears on Arms Trade as It Loosens Ties With Russia
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow. The Southeast Asian nation is one...
US News and World Report
U.S. Conducting Analysis to Ensure It Has Enough Munitions Stockpile U.S. General
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military is studying the rate of munitions used in Russia's war in Ukraine to ensure that the Pentagon is accurately calculating the weapons it would need in case of any future conflicts or operations, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday. Western officials have...
US News and World Report
'It's Dead Out Here': China's Slow Exit From Zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -Judging by Friday's quiet streets in China's capital Beijing and the reluctance of some businesses to drop COVID curbs, enduring anxieties about the coronavirus are likely to hamper a speedy return to health for the world's second-largest economy. Although the government on Wednesday loosened key parts of its...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sarah Krivanek Deported From Russia
(Reuters) -Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday. Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The website of Moscow's Domodedovo airport showed...
US News and World Report
Russian Oligarch Wins Access to Second Impounded Yacht on French Riviera
PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure. Customs agents seized the 17-metre "La Petite Ourse II" on March 21 after its owner, Alexey...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Signs Huawei Deal, Deepening China Ties on Xi Visit
RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns. King Salman signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement"...
US News and World Report
Russia's Duma Passes Bill Banning Surrogacy for Foreigners
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed in the second and third readings a bill that bans foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers. In addition, a child born by a surrogate mother in Russia would automatically be given Russian citizenship. Couples where one of...
US News and World Report
U.N. Expects Haiti Sanctions Regime to Be Running by January
(Reuters) - The United Nations' sanction regime in Haiti in response to the gang violence and humanitarian crisis should be working by January 2023, the U.N. resident coordinator for the embattled Caribbean island nation said on Thursday. Speaking at a news briefing, Ulrika Richardson said the U.N. Security Council is...
US News and World Report
Russia Arms Dealer Bout Arrives in Moscow, Hugs Mother, Wife - TV
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow on Thursday after he was exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States and hugged his mother and wife after stepping onto the tarmac, images on live television showed. Bout, 55, was given a 25-year prison sentence by a...
US News and World Report
Finnish Foreign Minister Says Missing Clear Date on NATO Ratification by Turkey
(Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister said on Thursday that many issues over Turkey's concerns over terrorism set out in a memorandum to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO had been clarified though a date for ratification by Ankara remained missing. "What we are still missing is the clear date,...
US News and World Report
Israel's Netanyahu Gets Extension Until Dec. 21 to Form Government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will have until Dec. 21 to form a new government after getting a 10-day extension on Friday. Netanyahu was tapped to lead the country following a right-wing victory in a Nov. 1 election. He has secured majority support in parliament, but has yet to finalise the coalition agreements.
