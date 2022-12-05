Read full article on original website
Leon County Celebrates Tennis and Pickleball Courts at Chaires Community Park
Just in time for cooler weather, Leon County Government opens four new pickleball courts while also improving four tennis courts at the Daniel B. Chaires Community Park, 4768 Chaires Cross Rd. "The new and improved courts at Leon County's...
Leon County Link for December 2022
The Leon County Link connects citizens with Leon County services. For Leon County news and information, please visit: LeonCountyFL.gov/News. Join the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System as we serve up exciting crafts and STEM activities for the whole family featuring food-related children’s books. Activities will be inspired by children’s books, like the classic Stone Soup, Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin, and Saturday at the Food Pantry by Diane O’Neill.
